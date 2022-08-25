Prep Volleyball Preview: Chi-Hi aims to build on sectional final appearance

The Chi-Hi volleyball team is aiming to pick up where it left off a season ago.

The Cardinals logged a 37-3 record were one set away from the Division 1 state tournament in 2021 and return the majority of their starters from that elite squad for fifth-year coach Luke Heidtke.

Heidtke said the roster came into the season eager to work and the first few weeks of practice have been full of fun and energy.

“They hit the ground running,” Heidtke said. “Having the majority of returners it’s pretty cool because that foundational relationship has been built already so they know how I work, I know how they work so we really just hit the ground running right away.”

The Cardinals look to be a potent squad again, especially at the net where the team has a strong group of returners. Senior Samantha Perlberg had a team-high 337 kills a season ago as she earned All-Chippewa County Player of the Year, All-Big Rivers Conference First Team and Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Honorable Mention accolades. Juniors Sophie Robinson (315 kills, 76 aces) and Paige Steinmetz (274 kills, 76 aces) were also All-Chippewa County and All-Big Rivers first team selections and all-state honorable mentions, adding explosion and skill at the net.

Senior setter Maddy Bauer ran the offense with 994 assists and added 137 digs and 62 aces in earning first team All-Chippewa County and second team All-Big Rivers accolades. Junior middle Maddie Hunt came on strong at the end of last season and ended with 159 kills to earn All-Chippewa County honorable mention and Heidtke believes a breakout season could be in store for the lefty.

Mykle Buhrow, Emma Lenfant, Bella Murry and Olivia Sanborn logged varsity time a season ago while Lauren Ludy, Camryn Fjelstad and Riley Terhark are new to the varsity lineup his fall.

The Cardinals will look for new players to step up all over, but especially at the libero and defensive positions after the graduation of Ella Hutzler, Isabelle Eslinger and Adelaide Hoeschen.

“We do goal setting and all that stuff so we talk about our expectations through the year but the main thing we want to focus on is how can we get better every day,” Heidtke said. “If we just trust in our process and work on getting better every day then that’s what is going to be successful and the outcomes we want to get we’re more likely to get them if we just trust the process throughout the year.”

Heidtke credited his team for the work they put in during the offseason believes the team can show ‘the best versions of themselves’ this fall.

“I think once you get a taste of success – and we had quite a bit of that last year – it just leaves you wanting more and we had lots of players play high-level club (volleyball) this year,” Heidtke said. “So they just got to keep growing their game in the offseason.”

The Cardinals opened the season by winning all four matches at the Wausau West invite on Tuesday.

Steinmetz and Robinson each had 25 kills to lead the offense for Chi-Hi. Perlberg added 22 kills and Maddie Hunt had 17. Buhrow had a team-high nine aces, followed by six apiece from Bauer and Steinmetz with Perlberg chipping in with five.

Bauer had 95 assists and 11 digs while Perlberg and Buhrow had 22 and 20 digs, respectively.

Last season the Cardinals finished second in the Big Rivers standings to River Falls with the Wildcats edging out the Cards in the sectional finals. Chi-Hi is in action this Friday and Saturday at the UW-Stout Sprawl in Menomonie. The Cards took second at the Sprawl a season ago, falling to the Wildcats in the title game.

Chi-Hi won’t have to wait long to see River Falls this year, be it at the Sprawl or next Thursday when the Cardinals open Big Rivers play at home against the Wildcats. In addition to the Sprawl, the Cards also play tournaments at Merrill (Sept. 10), Hopkins, Minn. (Sept. 17), Lake Country Lutheran (Sept. 24) and Bloomer (Oct. 1).

“They’ve earned everything they’ve gotten so far and they’ll earn everything that happens to them this year,” Heidtke said of his team. “Good, bad or otherwise they work so hard and all the success they’ve had already and all the success they have to come is all earned.”