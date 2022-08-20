Prep Volleyball Preview: Defending state champion McDonell leaning on depth in title defense

Last season ended the best possible way for the McDonell volleyball team — raising a Division 4 state championship trophy in the Resch Center.

But if the Macks are going to put together a strong followup to their Division 4 state title, the team will need to look a bit different to get there.

McDonell graduates a strong five-player senior class but returns several of the championship pieces from a season ago. They will need to mesh with a talented and deep roster for 12th-year coach Kat Hanson.

“There’s a lot of depth, but there’s a lot of growth to do in that depth,” Hanson said of the team’s depth. “There’s a lot of kids that have experience playing and playing at McDonell. They’re going to be in new roles and bigger roles. So there’s going to be some new faces filling in different positions, people playing all the way around and different roles that way.

“But I expect there to be improvement in every position that we have.”

First team Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Division 4 All-State, All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County senior middle hitter Marley Hughes notched 312 kills and 76 blocks a season ago. Senior outside hitter Grace Goettl had 247 kills and 110 digs, while senior right side Josie Witkowski registered 52 kills.

The Macks return both of their setters with juniors Abby Bresina (759 assists, 239 digs, 48 aces) and Emily Cooper (525 assists, 186 digs) along with junior right side Aubrey Dorn (114 kills, 25 blocks).

Seniors Sydney Retzlaff, Jena Geist, Ella Schemenauer, Emily Thaler and Anna Thaler as well as juniors Kali Goulet and Alayna Crawford will work to make an impact around the a lineup that offers plenty of options.

McDonell held its first full varsity practice on Thursday, and Hanson said the team discussed the importance of continual improvement and staying inwardly focused. Last year’s team is a prime example of what that type of mentality can accomplish. McDonell struggled with inconsistency and injury for much of the regular season but put things together entering the playoffs and hit its stride at the right time, winning the last 12 sets of the postseason, including a state championship sweep of Wabeno/Laona.

For the Macks, that means pushing each other in practice to help be ready for games.

“That looks different for every person,” Hanson said of improvement. “Our team is big this year. We have 13 girls and that is hard to see playing time for everybody. So there’s going to be a lot of buy-in from every person to make each other better every single day and challenge each other to get better so that we can continue to grow each day that we’re in the gym and as a collective whole be better in November than we were today.”

Saturday’s scrimmage in Colfax against Dunn County schools Menomonie, Elk Mound and Colfax will give the Macks their first live action against an opponent before opening the season next weekend at the UW-Stout Sprawl in Menomonie. The Macks also play in tournaments at La Crosse Aquinas (Sept. 3), Lake Country Lutheran (Sept. 24), Bloomer (Oct. 1) and Altoona (Oct. 8) in addition hosting their annual Deb Roesler Memorial (Sept. 10) and Diocesan (Sept. 17) tourneys.

McDonell opens Western Cloverbelt play at Eau Claire Regis on Sept. 13 before key games at home against Stanley-Boyd (Sept. 20) and at Bloomer (Sept. 22).

The volleyball season isn’t a long one, but it is one that features plenty of opportunities for growth and improvement with the right mindset. Last year’s team is the shining example of how far that can take a squad.

“Like every team we come in with big goals and aspirations and it’s up to us to determine how well we can bond together as a team and determine how far we can go, based on our attitude and our effort,” Hanson said. “So far what I’ve seen is impressive.

“We’re excited to go, excited to get started and hit the ground running.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 26-27 at Stout Sprawl Sept. 3 at La Crosse Aquinas Sept. 10 Deb Roesler Memorial Sept. 13 at Eau Claire Regis Sept. 17 Diocesan Tournament Sept. 20 Stanley-Boyd Sept. 22 at Bloomer Sept. 24 at Lake Country Lutheran Sept. 27 Thorp Sept. 29 Osseo-Fairchild Oct. 1 at Bloomer Oct. 4 at Cadott Oct. 6 Fall Creek Oct. 8 at Altoona Oct. 11-13 Cloverbelt Crossover