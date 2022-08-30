Prep Volleyball Preview: Stanley-Boyd returns firepower from Division 3 sectional finalist

The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team was a game away from the Division 3 state tournament a season ago and returns many players that helped the Orioles get there.

First-year coach Karley Wiensch takes over the Stanley-Boyd program and has a roster full of talented players eager to help the Orioles have another successful season.

UW-River Falls commit Emily Brenner leads the way for the Orioles after a stellar junior campaign. Brenner was a Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state first team selection in addition to being chosen All-Chippewa County and All-Western Cloverbelt first team after notching 466 kills, 373 digs and 39 aces. Wiensch said Brenner will also be a key player in helping the team’s first-year varsity players learn the system.

Senior Kayte Licht was an honorable mention all-conference and all-county selection in 2021 after registering 462 digs, 131 kills and 48 serve aces while serving at a 96% mark. Senior Avery Vait had 463 assists, 88 digs and 33 aces in her 96% serving and senior Kaden Drehmel served at a 98.5% clip with 24 aces, 340 assists and 64 digs and will move the team as setters.

Senior Teagen Becker returns to the lineup for the Orioles after missing last season with an injury, and sophomore Syleen Seichter should also vie for time on the front row for the Orioles.

“I expect a very successful season with all the returners we have from a sectional final squad last year,” Wiensch said. “We are strong in all aspects of the game, and we need to focus in our execution to be successful.”

Stanley-Boyd started the season by defeating Elk Mound last week before a 6-3 effort at last weekend’s Menomonie Sprawl. Brenner had 106 kills to lead the Orioles over the two days. Licht had 69 digs and 19 kills on Saturday, while Drehmel and Vait had 43 and 38 assists, respectively, on Saturday.

The Orioles are back in action on Thursday in a quad at Greenwood hosting Loyal on Sept. 6. Stanley-Boyd opens Western Cloverbelt play on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at home against Thorp.

Bloomer returners strong at net

The Blackhawks bring back several reliable players at the net to battle in the Western Cloverbelt for second-year coach Heather Henry.

Second team all-conference selection Bella Seibel registered 278 kills, 239 digs and 59 aces a season ago for the Blackhawks. She’s joined at the net by Katlyn Jones after she put up 142 kills and 62 blocks. Amelia Herrick will be the setter for the ‘Hawks this fall after a 2021 season with 423 assists.

Bloomer (6-2) began the season by taking third place out of 25 teams at last weekend’s Warhawk Open in Whitewater.

The Blackhawks are back in action on Thursday at a quad in Somerset before a nonconference match in Cameron on Sept. 6. Bloomer starts Western Cloverbelt play in Cadott on Sept. 13.

Cadott finding early success

The Hornets return nine letterwinners from a season ago and are already showing signs of being an improved team for second-year coach Lynn Schreiner.

Schreiner’s team went 14-24 a season ago but return many of those players. Lauryn Goettl led the Hornets in kills (212), aces (64), assists (293), digs (286) and blocks (49) a season ago and the senior will be leaned on for her leadership as well as ability after earning All-Western Cloverbelt second team and all-county honorable mention honors in 2021. Fellow senior and four-year player Elly Eiler was an all-conference and all-county honorable mention after a season in which she had 205 kills, 214 assists, 26 blocks and 227 digs. Laken Ryan returns as libero after finishing second on the team in aces (35) and digs), while Emma Kowalczyk ended last year strong as she tallied 83 kills, 19 aces, 29 blocks and 164 digs. Makenna Harel is expected to take a big step forward in helping the Hornets defensively.

Like many other teams, the Hornets return many players for what should be a spirited battle in the Western Cloverbelt.

Cadott (5-6) finished in eighth place at the Menomonie Sprawl this past weekend, winning its first three matches of the day to advance to the quarterfinals before falling in its final three contests at the 40-team tournament.

The Hornets are off until hosting an invitational on Sept. 10.

Loaded Cornell lineup eyes East Lakeland three-peat

The Chiefs return nearly their entire lineup as the program seeks a third straight East Lakeland championship.

Fifth-year Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen’s squad has been dominant in East Lakeland play in recent years.

Senior Michayla Turchen is a two-time all-conference honoree, including a first team selection a season ago. Makya Heatherington returns as setter for her junior season after earning second team all-conference accolades in 2021. Brooke Sime is back as a starting left side player and was an honorable mention all-conference player last year. Brooke Anderson moves from the back row to the front this year, while sophomores Braelee Schroeder and Briana Glaus and senior Ava Larson will take on more responsibilities this year.

Cornell started the season with a triangular at Bruce on Tuesday and returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at home against Birchwood.

New Auburn eager to grow

The Trojans have experience around the court for second-year coach Louise Cody.

New Auburn brings back first team All-East Lakeland middle hitter Katie Reimer, second team all-conference setter and Evelyn Cody and honorable mention all-conference middle hitter Morgan Berg to set the tone for the Trojans.

Coach Cody credited the growth of junior Lauren Allison’s game over the summer and said the versatile junior could play anywhere and added freshman Kyra North will bring depth and talent for a varsity lineup that returns essentially intact.

New Auburn opened the season at Glenwood City last Thursday before playing in a triangular at Winter on Tuesday. The Trojans play at Lake Holcombe on Thursday and Lac Courte Oreilles on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Lake Holcombe has leadership to replace

The Chieftains had an influential senior class graduate, and eighth-year coach Beth Meddaugh is looking for some younger players to take on more.

Lake Holcombe does return a pair of All-East Lakeland Conference honorees with second team selection Ella Hartzell and honorable mention Karly Kirkman. Sophomore Abby Jones is moving to setter after an injury to fellow sophomore Chloe Lee, and middle hitter Emma Lechleitner returns after logging time on both varsity and junior varsity in 2021. Meddaugh is optimistic Lee will be able to return to the court this fall after leading the team in assists a season ago.

The Chieftains started the season with a quad at Boyceville last Thursday, and following Thursday’s East Lakeland opener against New Auburn, the team is at Bruce on Sept. 6.