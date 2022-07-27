Prep Volleyball: Stanley-Boyd's Antolak stepping away as coach, retiring from teaching after 31 years

The Stanley-Boyd volleyball program will return a deep and talented roster this fall.

But coming off a trip to the Division 3 sectional finals, it will enter the 2022 season with a new head coach after Rainy Antolak stepped down as leader of the Orioles. Antolak coached Stanley-Boyd for a total of six years across two tenures, but her volleyball roots run deep in Chippewa County.

Antolak retired after spending the past 31 years as a seventh-grade teacher in the Stanley-Boyd school district and also stepped away from a sport she’s been involved with since graduating from Cadott in 1985. With her and husband Tim both retired and with adult-age children, Antolak said now was the right time to step away.

Stanley-Boyd went 26-6 this season, knocking off top-seeded Marathon in the sectional semis before falling to Oconto in four sets one game from state.

“I was thrilled to go out with these team in the sectional final,” Antolak said. “The support that we received with the parents and community was tremendous. It was fun. I also met a lot of nice people during that ride and just formed some really strong relationships that even today I have some of those players and parents coming up and being friendly and being happy and telling me how much they loved the game and how much they enjoyed playing.”

After playing for the Hornets in high school, Antolak coached middle school and junior varsity for Cadott in the later 80s as well as the 90s, along with three years as an assistant coach for Gloria Steivang at Stanley-Boyd. She later joined the high school staff at Chi-Hi under Tim Upward in the 2000s and worked with the Cardinals through 2013. It was during the 2013 season when Chi-Hi advanced to the Division 1 sectional championship game.

Following that year, she took the job leading Stanley-Boyd to a 31-6 record and a Western Cloverbelt championship in 2014 before the Orioles posted a 34-7 record in 2015, knocking off top-ranked Marathon for a Division 3 regional title on its way to a sectional championship appearance, where Stanley-Boyd fell in five sets to Oshkosh Lourdes.

“The people at Stanley-Boyd, the students at Stanley-Boyd and the players are very excited about volleyball,” Antolak said. “It’s a year-round sport for us. They’re willing to come in and hit the weight room and put that commitment out there.”

Antolak stepped away from coaching the Orioles for two years due for family reasons before returning in 2018.

All throughout her time as a volleyball coach, Antolak has instilled in her players the belief that volleyball is a sport that should be fun and it’s also a sport that can be played for a lifetime.

“My philosophy all the way through is volleyball is supposed to be a game that is meant to be fun, and I really wanted my love for volleyball to carry over to my players,” Antolak said. “High school kids have a lot going on in their lives, and I just wanted to make sure they have a quality experience.”

The first day of fall volleyball practice is Aug. 15, and teams can begin playing games on Aug. 23. Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 23 against Elk Mound and brings back a strong roster led by Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 First Team All-State outside hitter Emily Brenner and fellow All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honoree Kayte Licht. Antolak said she’s looking forward to cheering the team on from the stands as she also spends more time with her family.

But as one coach with Chippewa County roots exits, another takes over as Karley Wiensch assumes the reins for the Orioles. Wiensch is a 2011 McDonell graduate who helped the Macks win the Division 4 state championship before the Macks returned to state in 2010.

“She’s been my assistant for a few years, and she and I and Bridget Brenner have worked really hard to build the program and continue to have the program built and she will take over, and I am very confident she’s going to do a great job,” Antolak said of Wiensch.