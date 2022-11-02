Prep Volleyball State: Defensive mentality, motivation key for state-bound teams

Defense is a mentality. A mindset. A motivation.

The want to keep a play alive in volleyball is as important as the ability to do so and with three Chippewa County state-bound prep volleyball teams, it’s safe to say that trait is alive and well with Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer.

The state volleyball tournament gets underway on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay and the Cardinals, Macks and Blackhawks will be in action during the three-day event, thanks in no small part to their tenacious defenses.

But in a sport where the big kills often get the spotlight, what does it take to excel and keeping those swings from hitting the floor? A lot of things, it turns out.

Bloomer head coach Heather Henry knows this well. The Chi-Hi grad excelled on defense for the Cardinals and coach Tami Slowiak before graduating in 2006 and going on to play in college and coach at Viterbo University. She returned to the area to assist Slowiak for a year with the Cardinals before ultimately joining the Bloomer staff in 2020 and ascending to the head coach position last season.

Since then Henry has made sure to impart on her team the importance of strong defense.

“When you are a defensive player, you have to know that you’re going to hit the floor,” Henry said. “It’s going to sting for a little bit but you’re getting right back up and getting that next ball because you can’t run your offense if you don’t have a pass or a dig.”

Sometimes the move is made out of necessity. Bloomer senior Cicely Kiecker started her high school career as an outside hitter on junior varsity but knew her best chance to advance to varsity and play would come on the defensive end.

“At 5-foot-3, I decided that I was going to be on back row because I wanted to be on varsity and I dedicated myself to it,” Kiecker said.

Henry has made sure to let her team know the defenders and setters should consider a kill to be a team stat based on the effort it takes for one to be successful.

“Now I get to give the ball to Amelia (Herrick), who gets to give the ball to Katlyn (Jones), and I get to slap her on the back once she gets the kill and it’s just as fun,” Kiecker said.

That ability to throw yourself around to dig a kill can be taught, but Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke says it also just has to be something a player has inside — such as when Cardinal senior outside hitter Sami Perlberg got her foot stuck in a chair on the Chi-Hi bench to save a ball during last Saturday’s Division 1 sectional championship victory over River Falls.

“I think there are times when you can coach them to be persistent, and through doing that every single day it does make them persistent and they develop more of it,” Heidtke said. “But there are some players, they don’t want to lose. They just don’t want to lose, and they will give anything they have to make things better for their teammates and we have a lot of girls like that.”

Some of Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer’s biggest hitters say they don’t get discouraged when a defender makes a big play to save a potential point. But Chi-Hi senior setter Maddy Bauer said it’s easy to see them become more motivated for their next swing.

“I noticed when that happens with our hitters it makes them 100 percent more eager to put the next ball away because I will have girls while the play is running whisper in my ear ‘give it to me again, give it to me again, I’m going to put this one away’,” Bauer said.

Bloomer senior outside hitter Bella Seibel is second on the team in kills and leads in digs and said keeping a play alive is all about mentality.

“Just pretend that ball is a ball of money and don’t let it drop on the floor,” Seibel said with a smile.

But for a defense to thrive, it takes more than just the back row players being ready for a dig. It takes those players working in concert with the blockers up front to serve as two lines of defense against an opposing point. Henry pointed to her team’s libero Jensyn Skaar for the senior’s ability to read tips and keep plays alive as the Blackhawks adopt a ‘do or die’ mentality to keep the ball off the floor.

“Defense reads and blockers work together and that’s really been another big thing of our key success is our blockers and defense work together really well and if we have a split in the block our defense is going to step up in that split,” Henry said.

Liberos are a key part of the defense with Chi-Hi’s Mykle Buhrow, McDonell’s Sydney Retzlaff and Bloomer’s Skaar serving that role primarily for their respective teams.

They know their role and take great pride in keeping every play alive.

“It sounds not great, but I like taking away somebody’s big kill,” Retzlaff said. “I like passing somebody’s major kill like ‘wow, she just did that’. It’s real fun to do that.”