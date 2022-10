Prep Volleyball State: McDonell earns No. 1 seed, Bloomer No. 4 and Chi-Hi No. 5

The McDonell volleyball team will return to the Division 4 state tournament as a No. 1 seed.

The Macks earned the top seed in the Division 4 field while Chi-Hi and Bloomer are each No. 4 seeds in their respective divisions according to brackets released by the WIAA on Sunday.

The Macks (39-12) will face off against No. 4 Wonewoc-Center (25-4) at 9 a.m. in one of two semifinals. No. 2 Athens (37-7) meets No. 3 Monticello (29-1) in the other semifinal with the two victors playing at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a state championship.

Chi-Hi (41-2) will be the first Chippewa County team in action when they open up the Division 1 state tournament on Thursday in the quarterfinals as a No. 5 seed against No. 4 Burlington (37-4) at 7 p.m. The winner will meet either No. 1 Oconomowoc (36-1) or No. 8 Wauwatosa East (22-17) in Friday's semifinals.

Bloomer (32-8) is a No. 4 seed in the Division 2 field and will face the top seed Appleton Xavier (37-7) in the semifinals on Friday at 2 p.m. The winner there will meet either No. 2 Sauk Prairie (46-3) or No. 3 Wisconsin Lutheran (35-16) in Saturday's state title game.