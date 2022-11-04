Prep Volleyball State Notebook: McDonell stays steady at net against Wonewoc-Center standout Justman

GREEN BAY — The McDonell volleyball team was faced with a big test on Friday morning and passed in a Division 4 state semifinal victory over Wonewoc-Center.

The Macks were tasked with defending Wonewoc-Center junior outside hitter Kelsey Justman. The 5-foot-10 Justman entered state leading the Wolves with 562 kills and is committed to play in college at UW-Green Bay. Justman had 12 kills against McDonell in last year's state semifinals and improved that total to 20, but on 51 attempts as she hit 13.7 percent for the match and wasn't able to take over the contest.

“That’s the goal," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of defending Justman. "She was an insane hitter and we knew that coming in. We faced her last year and now she’s a year older and a year better and I think that we did a great job of allowing her and giving her credit where we needed to and we responded with our own attack.”

McDonell's defense at the net was up to the task as a group effort formed a formidable wall with three solo blocks and 14 block assists. Junior Alayna Crawford had two of those three solo blocks and added three block assists. Junior Aubrey Dorn had one solo block and two block assists, senior Marley Hughes had five block assists, senior Josie Witkowski added two block assists and seniors Gracie Goettl and Emily Thaler had one block assists apiece.

“They have a great outside hitter and I thought we responded well when she got big kills and did our job," Hanson said.

Representation

The Western Cloverbelt Conference had two of its three co-conference champions in action at the state volleyball tournament with McDonell and Bloomer.

The Blackhawks and Macks shared the league title with Stanley-Boyd during the regular season before making runs to state in their respective divisions. The Western Cloverbelt also joined the Classic Eight (Oconomowoc and Kettle Moraine) and the Greater Metro (Wauwatosa East and Divine Savior Holy Angels) as the only conferences with more than one representative at state with the other two conferences advancing in Division 1.

Bloomer marks the fourth different Western Cloverbelt school to make the state volleyball tournament since 2020. Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild advanced to the Division 3 state semifinals along with McDonell making the Division 4 state championship game that season before the Macks returned last year to win the Division 4 title.

The Blackhawks were in their final season with the Heart O'North Conference during their first trip to state in 2019. This year's Heart O'North champion St. Croix Falls qualified in the Division 3 field.

Three time

Thursday night marked a unique milestone for Chi-Hi's Paige Steinmetz.

The Chi-Hi junior opposite hitter had a team-high 19 kills and 19 digs in their quarterfinal loss to Burlington. It marked the third different prep sports season Steinmetz competed as a part of a team at state.

As a freshman, Steinmetz scored six goals and assisted on seven others with the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team as the Sabers won the state championship in a 3-2 overtime win over the University School of Milwaukee on Feb. 2, 2021. Later that year patrolled the outfield and earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors in helping the Chi-Hi softball team reach the Division 1 state semifinals.

Steinmetz was announced as the Big Rivers Conference's Player of the Year for this fall prior to the state tournament.

Three-year run

Chi-Hi has put together a special stretch in the past three years, breaking through to state for the first time this year.

The Cardinals have a cumulative 89-9 record from 2020-22. Chi-Hi posted an 11-3 mark in a COVID-altered 2020 season before posting a 37-3 mark with a trip to the Division 1 sectional finals. Chi-Hi has only lost to three teams during that span and seven of the nine losses have come to River Falls, the team they beat in last Saturday's sectional championship game.

Best of the best

Not surprisingly many of the teams at the state tournament feature players that will be continuing to play volleyball in college.

Chi-Hi senior outside hitter Sami Perlberg will be playing in the WIAC at UW-Oshkosh. Appleton Xavier 6-foot-3 junior middle hitter Olivia Neumann will be playing up the road in Green Bay with the Phoenix where she will be will be teammates with Justman.

But perhaps no other team in the field is as flush with college-bound talent as Oconomowoc which features three players in senior outside hitter Cordelia Kearns (Florida Tech) and junior middle blocker Anna Bjork (Notre Dame) and setter Lilly Wagner (Maryland). Appleton North has players heading to the next level with senior outside hitter Karissa Fortune (Drake) and senior middle hitter Olivia Lasee (Lehigh). Kettle Moraine junior outside/right hitter Grace Grocholski is heading to West Virginia to play basketball while senior libero Kyleigh Coghlan goes to the University of North Carolina Pembroke for volleyball.

In Division 2 Sauk Prairie senior middle hitter Maggie Hartwig is taking her basketball talents to the University of Evansville while Wisconsin Lutheran senior libero Kati Goba will play at UW-Milwaukee and senior teammate Hannah Trotter is heading to Alaska-Anchorage.

Howards Grove senior outside hitter Saige Damrow has been committed to play at the University of Wisconsin since she was in eighth grade and is ranked as the second-best libero in the country according to Prep Volleyball. Tigers teammate Jacqueline Yancy will play at Michigan Tech and Randolph senior setter Jorey Buwalda is heading to UW-Milwaukee to play basketball.

Monticello senior outside/middle hitter Ellie Gustafson is heading to St. Thomas for volleyball.

Familiar voices

The Bloomer High School choir group Mezzo Fortes sang the national anthem prior to Friday's Division 2 state semifinal against Appleton Xavier.

Familiar face

Graduated McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz was one of seven players to be featured on the official state tournament program cover.