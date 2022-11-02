Prep Volleyball State Tournament: Get a closer look at this year's field

Four state champions will be crowned this week as 20 prep volleyball teams from around the state make their way to the Resch Center in Green Bay to vie for four state championships.

Division 1

Welcome back: The Division 1 field features four teams that advanced to state a season ago including three of the four semifinals, the state champion and state runner-up. Oconomowoc (36-1) beat Appleton North (32-4) in last year’s title game and the Raccoons and Lightning are the top seeds in the field. Kettle Moraine (23-10) lost to the Raccoons in the semifinals and return as a six seed and Burlington (37-4) is back after bowing out in the semifinals to Kettle Moraine in 2021.

It’s been a while: The other four teams are either making their first trip to state in a while or ever. Chi-Hi (41-2) is at state for the first time after coming up one round short in the sectional finals most recently in 2013 and 2021. Wauwatosa East (22-17) has 16 prior trips to state but this year marks the first time since 1999 the Red Raiders have qualified. Divine Savior Holy Angels (40-6) has ten prior state trips, most recently in 2017, while Middleton (27-2) has qualified for the sixth time and the first since 2009.

The rankings say...: Five of the top-10 teams in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division 1 state poll of the regular season made it to Green Bay. Top-ranked Oconomowoc, Divine Savior Holy Angels (second), Appleton North (third), Burlington (fifth) and Chi-Hi (sixth) all advanced while honorable mentions Kettle Moraine and Middleton qualified. Wauwatosa East was unranked.

Division 2

New champ guaranteed: A entirely new Division 2 field means a new state champion will be crowned this weekend. Wisconsin Lutheran (35-16) was a game away from the Division 1 state tournament last season and moved down a division this season. Sauk Prairie (46-3) fell in the sectional finals to eventual state runner-up McFarland. Top-seeded Appleton Xavier (37-7) was upset in the regional semifinals a season ago and Bloomer (33-8) fell in the regional finals.

First for someone: Not only is a new champion guaranteed for Division 2, but whichever team takes the gold will do so for the first time in their program’s history. Xavier has four prior trips to state and was runner-up in Division 2 in 2006 and 2009, Wisconsin Lutheran has three prior trips to state all ending in semifinal losses, Sauk Prairie fell in the semifinals in 2009 and 2020 and Bloomer lost in the semis of its lone prior state appearance in 2019.

The rankings say...: The top two teams in the last WVCA Division 2 poll reached state with top-seeded Appleton Xavier and second-seeded Sauk Prairie. Beyond those two Wisconsin Lutheran and Bloomer made it as honorable mentions while eight other ranked teams and three honorable mentions fell short of Green Bay.

Division 3

Quest for four: The lone returning team from last year’s Division 3 state tournament is the defending champion as Howards Grove (34-4) is back in Green Bay. In fact, the Tigers are shooting for their fourth straight state championship. St. Croix Falls (34-4) won the Heart O’North in the regular season and was at Division 2 state in 2020, Randolph (37-6) is at the Division 3 state tournament for the first time after three prior trips in Division 3 and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (28-8) is onto state for the first time in program history.

Domination: During Howards Grove’s previous three state championships, the Tigers have been dominant in winning 18 of 19 sets played in their six state tournament matches. Howards Grove has also knocked off some teams of area appeal in beating Fall Creek and La Crosse Aquinas on the way to the 2019 title and Osseo-Fairchild in the 2020 semifinals.

The rankings say...: The top three teams in the last WVCA Division 3 poll advanced to state with top-seeded Howards Grove, St. Croix Falls at number two and Randolph checking in at number three. Wittenberg-Birnamwood was unranked.

Division 4

Familiarity: Three of last year’s four Division 4 state semifinalists are back again led by defending state champion McDonell (39-12). Wonewoc-Center (25-4) lost to the Macks in the semifinals while Monticello (29-1) was defeated in the other semifinal. Athens (37-7) is at state for the first time since qualifying in Division 3 in 2016.

Been here before: The Macks are at the WIAA Division 4 state tournament for the fifth time in program history. McDonell has two state titles (2009, 2021) and one runner-up finish (2020) to go with a semifinal defeat in 2010.

The rankings say...: All four Division 4 state qualifiers were ranked in the final WVCA poll of the regular season. McDonell checked in at No. 1 while Athens was third, Monticello was fifth and Wonewoc-Center was eighth.