Prep Volleyball: Wild Western Cloverbelt title chase to be decided this week with McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd tied at top

A chaotic battle for the Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball title hits the final week with no clear favorite emerging.

McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd are tied atop the league standings each with 4-1 records with conference matchups on deck for Tuesday and Thursday. The three programs have already played each other and have split their respective matchups.

McDonell defeated Stanley-Boyd in four sets on Sept. 20 before Bloomer bested the Macks in five sets on Sept. 22. The Orioles overcame a 2-1 deficit to deal Bloomer its lone conference lost last Thursday, a result that not only moved Stanley-Boyd back into the conference title picture but brought McDonell along as well.

The Macks (29-9) are the defending Division 4 state champion and were ranked fourth in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll. McDonell lost in five to Bloomer a few weeks ago and then went 1-3 at the Lake Country Lutheran invitational on Sept. 24 with losses to Madison Edgewood, The Prairie School and Oostburg. But since then, McDonell coach Kat Hanson said her team has responded well, including on Saturday as the Macks took second at the Bloomer invitational as the team finished runner-up to Chi-Hi.

“I think we definitely can rely on our experience,” Hanson said after Saturday’s tournament. “I think our physical skill is continuing to improve but we’ve been very intentional about our skill and our mental energy improving as well and I think they’ve done a great job responding even in the last week to that. We’ve had some disappointments the past week and I think we responded and got back to work and have seen improvements already.”

McDonell plays at Cadott on Tuesday before hosting Fall Creek on Thursday.

Bloomer (23-9) was an honorable mention in the most recent WVCA Division 2 poll and has been a consistently strong program in recent years, advancing to the Division 2 state tournament in 2019. The Blackhawks have made some changes this fall for second-year coach Heather Henry, most notably moving to a one-setter system with junior standout Amelia Herrick running the show.

The Blackhawks took third out of 25 teams at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open to start the season and later won a tournament in Osceola. Bloomer’s schedule has included many state-ranked foes throughout the fall as the team wants to be as prepared as possible not only for the final weeks of the regular season, but for the postseason as well.

“That has been one of their goals and one of our goals since we started this season,” Henry said of a potential conference title. “I think that’s exciting. That’s always something to look forward to is to have that conference championship but then as we get the next step further and we are Division 2 so looking ahead at those teams we can play on our schedule that are D2 that can help us with that (is important) once we hit regionals and sectionals.”

Bloomer hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday and plays at Thorp on Thursday.

The Orioles (21-6) made the log jam at the top of the standings possible with a come-from-behind win at Bloomer last Thursday. First-year coach Karley Wiensch has an experienced squad led by UW-River Falls commit Emily Brenner and 10 seniors, a group that was one game from state a season ago in advancing to the Division 3 sectional finals.

The season started for Stanley-Boyd with a 4-3 effort at the Menomonie Sprawl before runner-up efforts at tournaments to state-ranked Chi-Hi in Merrill and Marshfield Columbus in Medford.

Stanley-Boyd was ranked 10th in the most recent WVCA Division 3 state poll and Wiensch said Thursday’s win at Bloomer to get back in the conference race showed what her team can do when it is focused and engaged.

“When we work on certain things at practice to get us ready for our opponents, the girls work very hard,” Wiensch said. “I feel like the win against Bloomer really boosted our confidence leading up to the last week of conference play and will help us see our full potential just before playoffs start.

Stanley-Boyd hosts Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday before playing at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.

If all three teams win both of their matchups this week, it would come down to tiebreakers to determine the final standings. The team that ends the season first will in all likelihood face Marshfield Columbus in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship on Thursday, Oct. 14. The rest of the league will face the Eastern Cloverbelt squad with the same finishing position two days earlier in a crossover matchup.

Once the regular season is done, the three teams will head their separate ways in search of deep playoff runs.

And they’re hoping the competition they’ve seen and will see in the coming days will help them get there.

“Our conference, we have a really great conference,” Henry said. “We have state teams in our conference and so that does help us because they all play a very fast game.”

Standings Western Cloverbelt Record Bloomer 4-1 McDonell 4-1 Stanley-Boyd 4-1 Thorp 3-2 Cadott 2-3 Eau Claire Regis 2-3 Fall Creek 1-4 Osseo-Fairchild 0-5