The prep wrestling postseason begins on Saturday with a few changes to the format but still with the ultimate goal staying the same as competitors try to reach the state individual championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.

This year Division 2 and 3 teams will start the playoffs with ‘super regional’ competition instead of regional play. Those super regionals will have more team that in the past but will also advance the top-four finishers to sectionals, instead of previous years in which the top two advanced out to regionals. The other big change is the girls state meet joining the boys at the Kohl Center on Feb. 23-25. Last year’s first-ever girls state tournament was hosted in La Crosse. The girls competition will start at statewide sectionals next weekend.

Chippewa County is once again stocked with several wrestlers that could make deep postseason runs with plenty to keep an eye on.

Trey Becker, Chi-Hi

The junior was strong in Big Rivers Conference dual competition with a 4-1 record and four pinfall wins enter the Division 1 postseason.

Breckin Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd

The junior has traveled a path with as many high-level foes as anyone so far this season. Seven of the losses for Burzynski (27-9) came against state-ranked wrestlers but he also owns wins over several state-caliber competitors. Burzynski advanced to Division 3 state a season ago and the Orioles move up to Division 2 this year.

Tristan Drier, Cadott

Drier (33-2) is a three-time state qualifier and took fifth at 152 a season ago as he enters the Division 3 postseason aiming to finish higher on the podium, perhaps even contending for a state title. Drier’s two losses have come to state-ranked Division 1 or 2 wrestlers.

Troy Duellman, Cornell/Gilman/LH

A Division 3 state qualifier last year, Duellman (21-5) was second at 145 in last weekend’s Lakeland Conference championships with a 6-4 loss to Clear Lake’s Tyler Sunday (41-2).

Sami Espinal, Bloomer/Colfax

The heavy hitter of the Raptors, Espinal is someone Bloomer/Colfax coach Braydon Johnson believes things are starting to click for entering the Division 2 postseason. Espinal (28-18) finished third at last Saturday’s Cloverbelt Conference championships with three pinfall victories on the day at 195.

Willy Graham, Stanley-Boyd

The freshman has made an immediate impact at 220 for the Orioles. Graham (26-15) most recently finished second at last weekend’s Cloverbelt Conference championships.

Kendra Hamman, Bloomer/Colfax

A former youth state champion, Hamman will get her first chance to wrestle in the girls tournament when she competes at 185 in sectionals next weekend in Amery. Hamman finished second at 235 earlier this year at the Eau Claire North Husky invite.

Theo Hovde, Bloomer/Colfax

A recent returnee to wrestling, Hovde (32-10) picked up where he left off as another member of Bloomer’s talented lighter weights. Hovde won the Cloverbelt Conference championship at 120 last weekend with a major decision and first-round pinfall victory.

Jonathan Krager, Chi-Hi

The sophomore has emerged as a leader for the Cardinals on and off the mat. Krager won the Merrill Bluejay Challenge and finished second at 152 at the team’s Chi-Hi invitational last month. He was one of 10 wrestlers in the Big Rivers to win all seven dual matchups this season.

Levi Lindsay, Cadott

The surging Lindsay (31-12) ended his regular season with a bang in winning the Cloverbelt Conference championship at 182 with three pinfall victories as one of seven Hornets to win conference titles.

Kaleb Lodahl, Cadott

Lodahl ended his freshman season with a run to state and has his eyes set on a return trip. The sophomore Lodahl (27-7) won the Cloverbelt title at 106 last weekend and has already matched his win total from 2021-22.

Xander Neal, Chi-Hi

The junior advanced to sectionals a season ago and has been consistently solid this season for the Cardinals. Neal was 6-1 in Big Rivers dual competition this season.

Braeden Person, Cornell/Gilman/LH

The senior has been consistently solid for the Wolfpack during his career but is seeking his first sectional appearance. Person (25-11) was runner-up to Unity’s Jack Ross at 152 last weekend at the Lakeland Conference championships.

Cole Pfeiffer, Cadott

Pfeiffer (35-3) is a two-time state qualifier that has yet to finish on the podium in Madison. He has mounted a strong senior campaign, most recently winning the Cloverbelt Conference title at 160 last weekend.

Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer/Colfax

The senior has emerged as a leader for the Raptors after a promising junior season was ended early due to a shoulder injury. Rubenzer (43-5) capped the regular season with a Cloverbelt Conference championship at 170 last weekend with a pinfall and decision victory in Abbotsford.

Drew Ryder, Bloomer/Colfax

The freshman has made an early impact for the Raptors at 106 and enters the postseason second on the team in wins (33-15) and finished third at last weekend’s Cloverbelt Conference championships.

Brayden Sonnentag, Cadott

Sonnentag (38-0) enters the postseason aiming to join a rare and prestigious club as he aims for his fourth state championship. The University of Wyoming signee would become just the 23rd wrestler in state history to win four titles.

Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott

The freshman is a part of the first-ever girls team for the Hornets. The newest face in a family with plenty of success over the years, Sonnentag (25-1) won titles at 107 at the Northern Badger and Cadott invites.

Axel Tegels, Cadott

Like Lindsay, Tegels (24-15) is wrestling at his best at the right time for the Hornets. Tegels won the Cloverbelt title at 220 last weekend, triumphant in both his matches by pinfall.

Troy Trevino, Stanley-Boyd

Trevino has dropped two weight classes for the postseason, going down from 138 to 126 for the Orioles. Trevino (26-13) was second at 126 last weekend at the Cloverbelt Conference championships and was one match away from state a season ago.

Dawson Webster, Cadott

A state place winner a season ago, Webster (28-3) earned the Cloverbelt Conference title at 182 in Abbotsford last Saturday. Webster finished sixth at 182 in Madison in 2022.

Schedule Saturday's Regionals • Division 1: Chi-Hi at Hayward/Northwood (Hayward), 10 a.m. • Division 2: Bloomer/Colfax, Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (Neillsville), 10:30 a.m. • Division 3: Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Edgar, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 Sectionals • Division 1: Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 10 a.m. • Division 2: Bloomer/Colfax, Stanley-Boyd at Amery, 10 a.m. • Division 3: Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Edgar, 10 a.m. Individual State Tournament • Division 1-3: Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25 at Kohl Center, Madison

IN PHOTOS: Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament at Abbotsford/Colby 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23