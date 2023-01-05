Prep Wrestling: Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer leading by example in strong senior season

COLFAX — The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team had an exodus of experienced seniors at the end of last season.

But a number of wrestlers are stepping up, led by senior Ethan Rubenzer.

Rubenzer won all three of his matches on Thursday evening as the Raptors hosted a Cloverbelt Conference quad with McDonell, Stanley-Boyd and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal the other schools in action. The senior Rubenzer earned pinfall wins over McDonell's Jonah Christopherson and Stanley-Boyd's Dylan Seichter while defeating Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dane Luchterhand by a 1-0 decision.

Thursday's effort continues what has been a strong start to the season for Rubenzer, most recently finishing seventh at 170 pounds at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in River Falls last week. A few weeks prior, Rubenzer won four of his five matches to take fifth place at 182 at the Eau Claire North invite.

Rubenzer won a Division 2 regional title and took sixth at sectionals as a sophomore and was in the process of having a solid junior season before it was cut short before the postseason after tearing the AC joint in his right shoulder. That return plus the graduation of a large group of influential seniors has left spots up for grabs in the Bloomer/Colfax lineup and in leadership roles and Rubenzer has been eager to take on both.

“I feel like last year I didn’t lead as much so this year as a senior and a captain I’m doing really good for my team and leading the best I can," Rubenzer said.

Brison Tuschl, Brok McCann, Sami Espinal and Rubenzer are the seniors for this year's Raptor team.

“I feel we got a group of seniors (with) the four of us," Rubenzer said.

Espinal won two of his three matches on the night with pins and Tuschl picked up a forfeit win over McDonell as a part of the team's night. Bloomer/Colfax bested McDonell 60-0 as Kendra Hamman, Espinal and Rubenzer earned first period pins and Drew Ryder, Aiden Anderson, Theo Hovde, Tuscl, Jacob LaGesse, James McElroy and Carson Zwiefelhofer earned forfeit wins. The Raptors lost their other two duals to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (42-33) and Stanley-Boyd (57-18). Ryder, Anderson, Hovde and LaGesse earned forfeits against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal while Ryder and Anderson were also victorious via forfeit against the Orioles.

Bloomer/Colfax will have little time to rest as the Raptors are back in action Saturday in New Richmond.

Rubenzer already has 21 wins on his resume this winter and is aiming high in his goals for the coming weeks. The senior wants to make it to the individual state tournament in Madison and in the process accumulate at least 47 victories.

Why 47 wins? That number is exactly how many it would take to get him to 100 for his career.

And while Rubenzer has not been to state before, he has an idea of what it'll take to get there.

“Wrestle smart, focus, eat healthy and just be ready to wrestle," Rubenzer said.

Stanley-Boyd sweep

The Orioles won all three duals on the night with wins over McDonell (66-0), Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (36-34) and Bloomer/Colfax.

Freshman Willy Graham continued to be a strong presence in the heavyweights for the Orioles as he won each of his three matches by pinfall in one minute and four seconds or quicker. Graham pinned McDonell's Hailey Pelkey, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Braxton Kauth and Espinal to continue what has been a great start to his prep career.

Graham was coming off a 10th-place showing for the Orioles at the two-day Bi-State Classic in La Crosse over the holiday break and earlier in the season took seventh at the Eau Claire North Husky Invite. The freshman is now 13-6 as he's acclimated quickly to the varsity mat after success in youth and middle school.

“He’s a nice surprise – not really a surprise I guess," Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said. "We knew we were going to get something, a solid wrestler. We just didn’t know how that would translate to the varsity level.”

Dylan Seichter, Damian Seichter and Graham picked up pin wins over McDonell before the Orioles overcame an early 24-0 hole against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal. Graham started the comeback with his pin of Kuth before Damian Seichter and Justin McManus picked up forfeit wins. Breckin Burzynski earned a forfeit win and later in the match Troy Trevino pinned Rogan Ashbeck at 138 to tie the match at 30 with two matchups to go. Landen Hoel battled Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt to a 14-0 major decision defeat, but that result kept a victory possible and Aaron Sturm delivered as he pinned Gavyn McFarlane midway through their matchup at 152 to win the dual.

Caden Koepl, Graham, Dale Sayles and Burzynski picked up pins against Bloomer/Colfax while Damian Seichter, Trevino, Hoel and John Burgoyne-Mellor earned forfeit wins. McManus edged Hovde by a 7-6 decision in the tightest match of the night against Bloomer/Colfax.

Stanley-Boyd heads for Merril on Saturday.

Mat time for McDonell

McDonell is in its first season with a varsity program and has three wrestlers on the team this season with Wyatt Pelkey, his sister Hailey and Jonah Christopherson.

Hailey earned a forfeit win at 285 for the Macks against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal for the team's lone win of the night. McDonell ran a junior varsity schedule a season ago before making the jump to varsity this season and coach Shane Giza has seen improvement from his Macks even in defeat.

“Where we were at last year to this year is way above," Giza said. "They’re learning so much. They’re getting better each match. I can’t complain. They’re working hard in practice.”

Christopherson earned the first varsity win in program history with a pinfall win at the Cumberland Island City Duals on Dec. 2 and the Macks have been doing their best to make the most of their mat time. With all three wrestlers underclassmen and the program set to add more wrestlers next year, Giza is hopeful the team can keep growing and in time be more competitive in the conference dual landscape.

McDonell competes in a tournament hosted by Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek on Saturday in Osseo.