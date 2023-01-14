Prep Wrestling: Chi-Hi's Krager, Stanley-Boyd's Burzynski and Hoel each finish second at Chi-Hi invitational

Chi-Hi's Johnathan Krager and Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski and Landen Hoel finished second in their respective weight classes Saturday at the Chi-Hi invite.

Krager was second at 152 pounds while Burzynski was runner-up at 132 and Hoel finished second at 145.

The sophomore Krager (18-5) was dominant in his four wins, taking three by pins in the first period to go with a 9-0 major decision win to send him to the championship match against Regis/Altoona's Tommmy Tomesh where Tomesh earned a pinfall victory early in the third period.

“John’s working harder, he’s putting time in after practice too outside of practice with what he’s got to do and to work your way to that level you’ve got to do that," Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said of Krager. "I think he’s separating himself a little bit and he’s maturing and doing the things the right way. It’s fun to watch him do that.”

Burzynski (20-7) won his first three matches by pinfall before a 4-2 decision over New Lisbon's Reid Sawyer moved him into the final match of the day where he lost by 7-3 decision to Tomah's Cameron Finch.

“Breckin’s definitely one of the more battle-tested kids on the team for sure as far as really tough competition and it continued today," Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said. "He had a decent day. Obviously not what he wanted but he wrestled alright. We’ve talked before (we’re) wrestling for the end of the season. All these tough matches make us better. We’ve just got to learn from him.”

Another Finch from Tomah got the Orioles elsewhere as Hoel (16-10) finished second at 145, winning his first four matches with three pinfalls and a major decision before being pinned by Tomah's Gavin Finch.

“Landen had a heck of a day," coach Burzynski said. "He’s struggled a bit this year and it’s nice to see him turn it around at this tournament and go 4-1.”

Elsewhere for the Cardinals, Connor Bruhn (15-8) finished in third place at 120 with four wins in his five matches. Bruhn used two pins and one decision to advance to the semifinals where he fell by 7-5 sudden victory to New Richmond's Carter Sterba. Bruhn bounced back to beat Spring Valley/Elmwood's Tyler LaCroix by 9-5 decision for third.

“He doesn’t care who he goes out against. I’ll ask him to feel him out what’s this kid’s record and he said ‘I don’t know, I have no clue’," Anderson said of Bruhn. "He just focuses on what he has control over and he knows he’s had some close ones with Sterba and they go back and forth. He’s not afraid to go out there and let it fly against him. The next matches they wrestle are going to be more important than the ones today and he’s aware of that.”

Trey Becker (126) and Xander Neal (138) were fourth in their respective weight classes while Caiden O'Kelly (132), Collin Clary (145) and Colton Petska (160) capped strong performances as each were fifth.

Caden Koepl was 3-2 at 195 and ended in third place with all of his wins coming via pinfall. Dylan Seichter was fourth at 170 and Candin Yeager (126), Troy Trevino (138) and Damian Seichter (285) each came home fifth.

Hayward/Northwood won the team championship with 253.5 points with Regis/Altoona second (232), Chi-Hi fourth (207) and Stanley-Boyd sixth (180.5).

