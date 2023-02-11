EDGAR — Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Cole Pfeiffer earned Division 3 regional championships as the Cadott wrestling team advanced nine grapplers to next weekend's sectionals.

Sonnentag, Drier and Pfeiffer were unbeaten on the day as the Hornets moved on more than half of their lineup to next Saturday's sectionals for the chance to move onto state.

Three-time state champion Sonnentag (43-0) remained perfect on the season, winning all three of his matches at 132 pounds by pinfall in the first period. He capped his day with a pin over Glenwood City's Peyton Rassbach in one minute and 15 seconds. Drier (37-2) worked quickly in the early rounds with two pins in 1:10 or quicker to advance to the 152 title match where he bested Stratford's Kaleb Krummel by a 3-1 decision. Pfeiffer (41-3) also won his three matches by pinfall on the way to a 160 title. He capped his championship day by pinning Marathon's Hector Pintor in 5:23.

Nick Fasbender, Dawson Webster, Levi Lindsay and Axel Tegels each advanced to the finals of their respective weight classes before falling in the championship bout. Fasbender (29-16) won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches at 138 by pinfall before falling by pin to Auburndale's Colton Weiler for the title. Fasbender beat Glenwood City's Mitchell McGee by rule for second.

Both Webster and Lindsay were on the tough end of heartbreaking one-point losses in overtime in back-to-back matches. Webster (32-4) dominated his opening two matches with pins in 43 seconds or quicker to set up a 182 title match versus Stratford's Jackson Ormond. Webster and the one-loss Ormond battled through regulation and one extra period. Ormond scored two points in the first half of a two sudden death 30 second periods. Webster scored one in the final 30 seconds but couldn't complete the comeback.

Lindsay (34-13) suffered a similar fate in his 195 championship match against Boyceville's Bash Nielson. Lindsay pinned his way to the finals to face Nielson and lost in extra time 2-1. Both Webster and Lindsay earned second place by rule.

Caden Kingston snagged third place at 170 for the Hornets, winning his first match by pin before suffering a 6-0 decision loss to Spring Valley/Elmwood's Cole Steinmeyer in the semifinals. Kingston (17-9) bounced back to earn a 5-3 sudden victory against Glenwood City's Noah Brite. Steinmeyer beat Kingston by rule for second. Kaleb Lodahl is also onto sectionals following a fourth-place finish at 106. Lodahl (31-9) won his quarterfinal contest by decision before a 15-0 technical fall defeat to Marathon's unbeaten Blake Underwood. Kingston fell by 10-3 decision to Stratford's Colin Cournoyer for third and beat Obermueller by rule for fourth.

Saturday was a great day, but not a perfect day for the Hornets. Cadott ended up on the short end of the team scoring, 1.5 points behind Glenwood City for second place and the final team sectional advancement spot. Stratford won the regional team championship with 245 points. The three teams jockeyed for position atop the standings throughout Saturday's late matches. Ultimately it was Glenwood City's Jackson Logghe's pinfall win over McDonell's Jonah Christopherson for fourth at 182 that leapfrogged the Hilltoppers over the Hornets for second with 232.5 after Cadott ended with 231.

“There’s a few matches where we were winning pretty big and got pinned in the third," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "We’ve got to finish out matches. Hats off to the teams that came through the backside and kind of outwrestled us.”

Lukas Simenson was one spot away from advancing at 113 by taking fifth. Simonson pinned Edgar's Cade Koch in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinals and then in the third- and fourth-place matches. Nick Goettl was sixth for the Hornets, who will bring a strong contingent back to Edgar next Saturday for sectionals. Twice in recent years including 2022 the Hornets have sent seven wrestlers to the Kohl Center for the state individual tournament and will aim for a similar haul again.

“That’s our focus now, to do the best we can at Madison," Spaeth said. "That’s all we can do. We’ll go back to work and hopefully make some history with some of our guys this year at the individual state tournament.”

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman punched his ticket to sectionals with a regional championship at 145. Duellman (25-5) started his day with a pin in the quarterfinals before a 4-0 decision win set him up against Stratford's Ryan Becker for the championship where Duellman earned a 3-1 decision win. The junior advanced to state a year ago at 145 and has been in and out of the lineup so far this season due to injury and illness. But Duellman looked strong in Saturday's victory.

“He had a pretty tough bracket today and he showed up and wrestled well," Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe coach Greg Sonnentag said of Duellman.

Braeden Person was fifth at 152 for the Wolfpack and Preston Fredrickson finished sixth at 132. Person (28-12) won a pair of consolation bracket matches by pin after starting the day with a 4-3 decision loss to Glenwood City's Andrew Blaser. Person lost by rule to Blaser for fourth. Fredrickson also battled back through the consolation bracket after a quarterfinal loss to Sonnentag but was pinned for fifth by Athens' Evin Passehl.

“Our other guys battled and we had some good things and some bad things," coach Sonnentag said. "We had some matches that we could’ve had there and get a few more kids through but overall it was a good season.”

The junior Christopherson just missed out on becoming the first-ever sectional qualifier for the first-year McDonell varsity team. Christopherson (5-22) lost by pin to Webster in the quarterfinals, but won his next two matches by pinfall to advance him into the fourth-place match against Logghe.

Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins took home the heavyweight championship with an unbeaten day at 285. Zarins (25-1) utilized two pins to advance to the finals where he secured his title with a 6-2 decision win against Durand-Arkansaw's Ethan Brunner. Caden Lane and Wyatt Wulff were fifth at 195 and 220, respectively. Lane (13-13) and Wulff (18-17) each won consolation and fifth-place matches before falling for fourth — Lane by rule and Wulff by pinfall.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe was ninth in scoring (56) just in front of Thorp/Owen-Withee in tenth (54) with McDonell 13th (13).

