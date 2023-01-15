Prep Wrestling: Girls wrestling participation soars in Chippewa County, around state

The statewide landscape for girls wrestling has changed dramatically in recent years — and for the better.

Since the WIAA Board of Control first approved the establishment of a girls state individual wrestling tournament beginning in 2022, participation in the sports has grown by leaps and bounds.

That also includes in Chippewa County, where teams are seeing more girls come out for the sport, and those grapplers are excited to be getting in on the ground floor of the explosion of popularity statewide.

Creating a team

Caitlyn Kaz remembers her high school wrestling days well.

Kaz was a multi-year varsity wrestler at Chi-Hi before graduating in 2015. But during her time as a Cardinal, seeing girls on other teams was a rarity. Girls have always been able to compete but would have to compete against the boys. She went on to wrestle in college at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, and once she was finished there, Kaz assumed her journey with the sport was over.

But she landed as the head girls coach this year at Cadott as the Hornets are establishing a girls team to go with its always-strong boys program, and Kaz is excited to see how far the sport has come in such a short amount of time.

“These last few years have been huge,” Kaz said at last weekend’s Cadott invitational. “When I wrestled there was maybe one or two girls, and we were wrestling the boys. So it was awesome today (at the Cadott invite) seeing some girls. Some of the other tournaments we’ve attende,d (like) the Northern Badger, have been huge for the girl numbers.”

The Cadott invite hosted separate girls brackets for the first time and crowned four tournament champions, including Hornet freshman Iszy Sonnentag at 107 pounds. The Sonnentag family is synonymous with success within the program, and Iszy is the latest to make her mark.

“It’s really cool, especially because there’s so many champions out there,” Sonnentag said.

Sonnentag has been wrestling since second grade and is the younger sister of recently graduated state qualifier Kaleb and cousin of three-time Division 3 state champion Brayden. She spent her formative years on the mat battling boys but is happy to see the sport grow as she’s able to wrestle girls. Cadott has had girls compete in the program previously, but with Shannon Burlum, Ziranda Mason and Sonnentag, the team has a girls squad for the first time.

“I was kind of shocked at first because getting a girls team was something I never thought of,” Sonnentag said.

The team had to do some recruiting for numbers to go with the athletes that already wanted to compete, and Kaz said the door is always open for more to join.

“You don’t have to be the best athlete, but you can learn to take down anyone,” Kaz said. “It’s a good life lesson on how to defend yourself.”

Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Cera Philson is another veteran grappler seeing the sport grow before her eyes. Called a “really hard working girl that is super passionate about wrestling” by her coach Jaden Boivin, Philson will continue to wrestle at the next level next year when she attends the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

‘You’re Kendra’

Bloomer/Colfax junior Kendra Hamman started wrestling at the suggestion of her grandfather.

As a third-grader, her grandpa suggested the sport might be a good way for Hamman to deal with some anger issues she had at the time, the same way he was able to through wrestling when he was young. Hamman hit some early bumps in her wrestling road but quickly grew to love the sport and has been passionate about it ever since.

She’s even found some role models to follow, including six-time world champion and two-time United States Olympian Adeline Gray. Hamman has been able to see the growth of the sport in recent years first hand. This year, Hamman finished second at 235 as Eau Claire North hosted a standalone girls tournament last month.

But Hamman has found that others in the area have looked to her as a role model.

“I’m really happy to see more and more girls join in wrestling,” Hamman said. “Last year I had quite a few moms, once in a while we’ll help out with the youth, even at work some wrestling moms come and say, ‘You’re Kendra.’ and I’m like yes and I am and (they say), ‘Because of you, our daughter started wrestling.’”

Hamman called that attention a “huge honor” and takes pride in playing a part in helping the sport. Last week, she was able to compete against another girl at a Cloverbelt Conference quad in Colfax, McDonell’s Hailey Pelkey, pinning the freshman in a matchup at 220. Hamman was able to provide some valuable advice for the youngster.

“She said it was her first two years so she didn’t have that experience and I was like that’s OK,” Hamman said.

Pelkey first started with wrestling last year, the first year McDonell offered a program of any kind after seeing her older brother Wyatt in the sport.

“I’m happy about it, and I like that,” Pelkey said. “I know when I first started a lot of people said girls shouldn’t wrestle. But I’m glad more girls are trying it out.”

McDonell coach Shane Giza expects to have another girl in the lineup next season and said the quick growth of girls wrestling is easy to see.

“I’ve been around wrestling since (19)99, and back then you seen few and far between girls and now you just see them all over the place,” Giza said. “It’s great for the sport and just to build it is awesome.”

Even footing

Last year’s first individual state tournament was held on Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. A total of 261 wrestlers entered the tournament with 12 different weight classes. Some wrestlers like Hamman opted to continue to compete in the boys division for one more season.

Hamman ended up being knocked out of the postseason at regionals but said this year she’s looking forward to giving the girls tournament a try. The boys and girls individual tournaments will end at the same place with state champions being crowned at the Kohl Center on Feb. 25.

It’s given athletes and coaches alike another way to stay with the sport longer.

“It’s really cool because I never thought I’d become a coach,” Kaz said. “I thought wrestling would be it for me and now it’s awesome living through these kids. I see them accomplish dreams and goals I never got to.”