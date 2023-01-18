Prep Wrestling Notebook: Adding strength suiting Chi-Hi sophomore Krager well

Johnathan Krager entered the Chi-Hi wrestling program as a freshman and made an impact in his first season with the Cardinals.

But now a year older, wiser and stronger, Krager is emerging as one of the best wrestlers the Cardinals have to offer.

Krager improved to 18-5 on the season with a second-place effort at 152 pounds in last Saturday’s Chi-Hi invitational. The sophomore won three of his four matches on the day by pinfall before being pinned in the championship match by Regis/Altoona’s Tommy Tomesh.

As a freshman, Krager went 20-15 and advanced to Division 1 sectionals, falling in the opening round to eventual state qualifier Blake Heal of D.C. Everest at 138. Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said Krager has a firm understanding of the time and effort it takes to become a great wrestler and the sophomore is putting in that effort to make it happen.

“John’s working harder, he’s putting time in after practice, too, outside of practice with what he’s got to do and to work your way to that level you’ve got to do that,” Anderson said. “I think he’s separating himself a little bit, and he’s maturing and doing the things the right way. It’s fun to watch him do that.”

Up two weight classes from a season ago, Krager has found more success, including a tournament victory at 152 earlier this month at the Merrill Blue Jay Challenge. Krager won all five of his matches by pinfall that day with four coming in 2 minutes, 10 seconds or quicker.

Anderson said added strength and maturity have been the key for Krager with the physical and physiological skills catching up to his already refined technique.

“Nobody’s ever walked off the mat and said, ‘I lost that match because I was too strong’,” Anderson said. “I think John’s starting to buy into the weight room. He’s already got the technique and the mindset for wrestling. It’s just that year of maturity has been a huge difference for him, and he’s stepping up too.”

Chi-Hi travels to New Richmond for a Big Rivers dual on Saturday before wrestling in a tournament at Sparta on Saturday.

Battle tested

Stanley-Boyd junior Breckin Burzynski has seen no shortage of stellar competition early on in the season.

And he and his coach believe it will make him better for it.

Burzynski took second place at 132 for the Orioles, winning his first four matches of the day before falling to Tomah’s Cameron Finch by a 7-3 decision. As a sophomore, Burzynski capped his season with a trip to the Division 3 state individual tournament at 126 and won his opening match over Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Pierson Potrykus by a 3-1 decision before suffering a pair of decision defeats to end the season 29-8.

As Burzynski seeks a repeat trip to state, his path has been lined with several fellow state qualifiers from a season ago. Burzynski has faced seven state qualifiers from last year as a part of his first 27 matches of the season. Burzynski (20-7) is 2-5 in those matches, including two losses to Division 1 competitors.

“Breckin’s definitely one of the more battle-tested kids on the team for sure as far as really tough competition and it continued today,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said of Breckin after Saturday’s Chi-Hi invite. “He had a decent day. Obviously not what he wanted, but he wrestled alright. We’ve talked before (we’re) wrestling for the end of the season. All these tough matches make us better. We’ve just got to learn from him.”

Stanley-Boyd competes in a Clovebelt Conference quad at Spencer/Columbus on Thursday in Spencer.

At the top

Cadott leads the Cloverbelt Conference dual standings with two rounds of triangulars and quads to go until the conference tournament.

The Hornets are unbeaten at 4-0 with wins over Regis/Altoona, Stanley-Boyd, Abbotsford/Colby and Spencer/Columbus. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal and Regis/Altoona are each 3-1 and Abbotsford/Colby is 2-1 with Stanley-Boyd at 2-2. Cadott, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal and Spencer/Columbus are scheduled to host conference events Thursday before Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek, Bloomer/Colfax and Thorp/Owen-Withee welcome league foes on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Cloverbelt Conference championships take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Abbotsford.

Chi-Hi is currently 0-4 in Big Rivers competition and has three more chances to notch its first league team win. Following Thursday’s road dual, the Cardinals wrestle at Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 26 before hosting Rice Lake in a rescheduled contest on Jan. 31.

Hudson currently sits atop the Big Rivers with a 6-0 record.

