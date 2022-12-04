Prep Wrestling Preview: McDonell begins new era in first year with varsity program

A new era in McDonell athletics began on Friday.

The Macks wrestling team made its varsity debut as a part of a meet in Cumberland as the school adds a new varsity sport to the lineup.

The sport has come a long way in a short period of time for the school as a process that began in the fall of 2021 is now seeing the varsity fruits of its labor with a team beginning this winter as well as a developing youth program.

Wyatt Pelkey, Haileyann Pelkey and Jonah Christopherson make up the Macks varsity roster this year. All three were a part of the team a season ago when McDonell put together a junior varsity season.

The conversation over a possible wrestling team began at a volleyball game between Shane Giza and McDonell athletic director Alexis Handherr. Giza has a young child that wrestles and he discussed the feasibility of adding a wrestling option at the school with Landherr. McDonell reached out to other schools about a possible co-op but didn’t find a partner and soon after Giza discovered the school was going to start its own and they wanted him to be the coach.

The team could only host a JV lineup for 2021-22 and did so before making the jump to varsity this year as a full-fledged member of the Cloverbelt Conference.

“I have a lot of kids that are very new. My three high school kids it’s their second year,” Giza said. “Otherwise it’s a new experience.”

The team practices above 3D Fitness in downtown Chippewa Falls. One of the McDonell Booster Club members was able to work out an agreement with 3D Fitness to set up a space for the team to practice and the program has spent the last several weeks working on its space.

Giza said the team will start youth practices this week and has around 25 wrestlers signed up for the team’s ‘Bulldog Wrestling’ program for youngsters.

For this year’s team, the focus is going to be on the basics as they team gets its first taste of varsity competition.

“We talked about going back to the basics, just a lot of the basic stuff,” Giza said. “Basic moves, getting kids up here (to practice), getting the program started and learning that and getting them acclimated to the system.”

With just three varsity wrestlers, any sort of team achievements will be hard to come by. But Giza wants his group to focus on individual goals as they grow.

“I told them if we look at the scoreboard we’re never going to win on the scoreboard,” Giza said. “We have three and if two of us win I’m going to take that as a win for the team.”

Christopherson earned a pinfall win over Shell Lake’s Erik Nelson on Friday in Cumberland, the first victory for the Macks program. Christopherson went 1-2 and Hailey Pelkey was 0-3 in Friday’s tournament.

McDonell’s entire season schedule will be on the road. The team has one more tournament for December when the Macks travel to Trinity School at River Ridge in Eagan, Minn. on Dec. 17. Closer to home the Macks will be in action at Colfax for a Cloverbelt quad with Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer/Colfax and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal on Jan. 5 and Ladysmith on Jan. 14 as a part of the schedule before the Cloverbelt Conference championships in Abbotsford on Feb. 4.

McDonell is eligible for the postseason and will wrestle in Division 3 as a part of a regional in Edgar along with Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe and Thorp/Owen-Withee, among others.

The team also has an additional boost with assistant coach Cody Goessl, an active member of the wrestling community. Goessl’s brother officiated in the most recent Summer Olympics Goessl has reffed in four world championships. Both Giza and Goessl have discussed how to build a successful program with many high-profile coaches and are ready to pursue their vision with McDonell.

“In time it’s going to grow and we’re going to expose the kids to many different things within the sport,” Goessl said.

Schedule Date Opponent Dec. 2 at Cumberland Dec. 17 at Trinity School at River Ridge (Minn.) Jan. 5 at Colfax Jan. 7 at Merrill Jan. 14 at Ladysmith Jan. 17 at Cameron Jan. 19 at Spencer/Columbus Jan. 20 at Durand Jan. 27 at Menomonie Feb. 4 at Cloverbelt championships