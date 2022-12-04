Prep Wrestling Preview: Returning talent has Cadott aiming high once again

The cupboard is once again full of talent for the Cadott wrestling program as the Hornets hit the winter season eager to once again vie for state championships.

Overall, the Hornets bring back 10 starters from a season ago, when Cadott advanced to the Division 3 team sectional final and had seven advance to the Division 3 individual state championships in Madison for 15th-year coach Josh Spaeth and staff.

Brayden Sonnentag is seeking his fourth state championship and recently secured his college future when he signed to wrestle for the University of Wyoming. Sonnentag has a 139-2 career record despite a COVID-19 shortened schedule in his sophomore season. He was won state championships at 106, 120 and 126 pounds and is just one of 76 wrestlers in state history with three crowns. This winter he seeks to join an even more elite club — just 22 wrestlers in Wisconsin history have won four titles.

Fellow senior Tristan Drier is also seeking another strong year after logging a 46-4 record and taking fifth at 152 in his junior season. Drier won regional and sectional championships and has advanced to state in each of his first three years. Cole Pfeiffer is looking for his third trip to state after advancing at 160 as a part of his 43-9 campaign a year ago. Kaleb Lodahl (27-15) and Dawson Webster (42-10) both ended their season at the Kohl Center last season, while Lukas Simenson, Nick Fasbender, Caden Kingston, Levi Lindsay, Axel Tegels and Kane Mengel all return for a loaded Hornets lineup.

Beyond those returners, coach Spaeth expects Iszy Sonnentag, Monte Lodahl, Nick Goettl, Eric Berg and Tucker Salzgeber to contend for spots in the lineup for a team that went 20-4 in duals a season ago.

“We have a positive outlook for the season,” Spaeth said. “We are off to a great start and are excited to see what the season has in store for us. The coaching staff has high hopes for this team, but their success is up to them as a team. We need every wrestler to stay committed throughout the season, stay healthy and maintain good grades. If we do this, I feel the sky’s the limit for this team.”

For the first time in school history, the Hornets have hired a girls wrestling coach as Caitlyn Kaz will work with Shannon Burlum, Ziranda Mason and Iszy Sonnentag for the program.

Cadott opened the season on Saturday at the Ellsworth invitational and will host its first home event of the year with a dual versus Boyceville on Thursday. Later in the year the Hornets host Cloverbelt Conference triangulars on Jan. 5 and 19 and the program’s annual Cadott invitational on Jan. 7.

State-qualifier Burzynski back for Stanley-Boyd

Junior Breckin Burzynski returns for Stanley-Boyd fresh off a trip to the Division 3 state individual tournament at 126.

Burzynski logged a 29-8 record in his sophomore season and will have more on his shoulders as a leader this winter. Troy Trevino finished fourth at sectionals at 132 and returns after a strong 27-12 effort a season ago.

Fourteenth-year Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said freshmen Aaron Sturm and Willy Graham could see mat time early on varsity, and overall the coach believes his team can be competitive with the other teams in the Cloverbelt Conference if the Orioles are able to fill their lineup out.

Stanley-Boyd started the season at Black River Falls on Saturday and will host a scramble tournament on Dec. 22 as well as a Cloverbelt triangular on Jan. 12.

Bloomer/Colfax fielding younger roster for new coach

The Raptors have many wrestlers looking for bigger roles with a new coach as Braydon Johnson takes over the Bloomer/Colfax program.

Johnson’s team does have one Division 2 sectional qualifier returning with Ayden Anderson (15-17) who will work in the lighter weights. Brison Tuschel (12-17), James McElroy (8-13), Brok McCann (9-10), Samy Espinal (22-14) return after competing for the program at regionals a season ago.

Bloomer/Colfax opened the season Saturday at the Glenwood City invitational and are back in action at the Eau Claire North invite next Saturday. The Raptors host three home events — a Cloverbelt triangular in Colfax on Jan. 5, a multi-team event on Jan. 24 in Bloomer and another Cloverbelt triangular on Jan. 26 in Bloomer.

Cornell/Gilman/LH returns experienced trio

The Wolfpack have three wrestlers with plenty of experience back this winter for coach Greg Sonnentag.

Troy Duellman advanced to the Division 3 state individual tournament at 145 a season ago and finished 32-13 as Sonnentag pointed to the junior as a vocal leader in the team’s wrestling room. Senior Braeden Person won a Lakeland Conference championship on the way to a 26-14 record with coach Sonnentag saying he always pushes his teammates to be better.

Sonnentag said Preston Fredrickson showed growth in his 18-11 freshman campaign as he looks to improve. Freshman Anthony Schoefield joins the high school program after starting with the sport a season ago. He will compete for the Wolfpack in the upper weights.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe opens the season at the Barron invitational next Saturday and hosts one home event this season — a Lakeland triangular on Jan. 26 in Cornell.