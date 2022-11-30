Prep Wrestling Preview: 'Young, hungry' Chi-Hi squad showing commitment to weight room

Chi-Hi wrestling coach Steve Anderson isn’t exactly sure what he has with his Cardinals roster as of yet.

But the fifth-year head coach likes what he’s seen so far as the team prepares to open the season on Thursday with a home Big Rivers dual against River Falls. The team comes into the season carrying depth in the middle and upper weights but will start a little lean at the light weights.

“Everything else the rest we should have good competition in the room, and that’ll be a nice change for us,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of young, hungry kids, and we’re excited to see what they’re going to do.”

Leading the returners for the Cardinals are a pair of Division 1 sectional qualifiers from a season ago with Xander Neal and Jonathan Krager. Neal (14-8) and Krager (20-14) were each third at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, at regionals before being ousted in the opening round of sectionals.

Henry Brunner and Colton Petska wrestled at regionals for the Cardinals and also return this season.

Numbers overall are growing for the program, according to Anderson, as has the team’s commitment to getting stronger in the weight room.

“This group is a scrappy group and they’re starting to buy into the weight room, and I think that’s the only way we’re going to close the gap,” Anderson said. “They actually are buying into it really well. We’re trying to get everybody on the same page when it comes to that because I don’t think anybody’s walking off the wrestling mat and said, ‘I lost because I was too strong,’ so we’ve got to get stronger in the weight room as a team and just keeping working that way.”

Anderson believes adding strength to go with the team’s technique, hustle and conditioning could lead to a much improved team on the mat.

“We always want more and more, and we’re never satisfied,” Anderson said of the team’s growing numbers. “This is a group I’m excited to see where they end up. If they keep working hard and sticking together, they can really turn into something. I just want to see how they gel at the end of this entire thing.”

Chi-Hi will once again be challenging itself with a tough schedule in and out of the Big Rivers Conference. Following Tuesday’s home opener, the team will hit the road to Hudson to face the powerhouse Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 8, before traveling to the Husky Invitational at Eau Claire North two days later.

The Cardinals have just four home events this season, welcoming Rice Lake on Dec. 15 and Menomonie on Jan. 10 before hosting its annual Chi-Hi invitational on Jan. 14. The team will compete at tournaments at Stanley-Boyd (Dec. 22), Oshkosh Lourdes (Dec. 29-30), Merrill (Jan. 7), Sparta (Jan. 21) and Rice Lake (Jan. 27) before opening the postseason with regionals at Hayward on Feb. 11.

By that point, Anderson and his program believe it will have a roster ready to compete against the best the area have to offer.

“I think there’s some young guys buying into that, and there’s some other guys getting more and more confident every single day and at every practice,” Anderson said.