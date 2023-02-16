Ethan Rubenzer entered his senior wrestling season with a lofty goal and a long way to go to reach it.

But the Bloomer/Colfax grappler logged plenty of wins to get there, reaching 100 wins for his career as he finished second at 170 pounds at last Saturday's Division 2 regional in Neillsville.

Rubenzer started the year needing 47 wins to reach 100 for his career after a shoulder injury ended his junior season just short of the postseason a year ago. The senior has emerged as the top grappler for the Raptors and has been at his best since the calendar turned to 2023 with New Richmond and Cloverbelt tournament championships and runner-up finishes at the Ladysmith invite and Shell Lake Challenge.

Rubenzer won three of his four matches at last weekend's regional, posting pinfall victories over Somerset's Matheo Ngbemeneh and Saint Croix Central's Hayden Buckel to advance to the championship match, where he fell by pin to Ellsworth's Louis Jahnke. Rubenzer beat Baldwin-Woodville's Elliott Anderson by medical forfeit for second place.

In his last full year on the mat as a sophomore, Rubenzer won a Division 2 regional championship and finished sixth at sectionals. He'll get another chance to advance to state on Saturday in Amery. Rubenzer (47-6) is one of eight wrestlers at 170 vying for three state tournament spots. Rubenzer will open up competition in the quarterfinals against Rice Lake's Aidan Drost (32-10). The senior owns a victory over fellow sectional qualifier Dane Luchterhand of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.

Theo Hovde is the other Bloomer/Colfax boys wrestler in action on Saturday as he competes at 120. The junior Hovde (35-11) will open action in the quarters versus Medford's Thad Sigmund (42-7).

Stanley-Boyd will also have two in action in Amery with Breckin Burzynski and Willy Graham. Burzynski (31-11) will face Amery's Hunter Beese (29-11) to start at 132, and Graham (31-17) squares off against Medford's Braxton Weissmiller (31-17) at 220.

Girls begin

Saturday's sectionals will also mark the start of the girls wrestling postseason.

Girls around the state will look to advance to the state individual tournament with competition in their own tournament run alongside the boys tournament.

Bloomer/Colfax's Kendra Hamman will be in Division 2 action at 185 while McDonell's Hailey Pelkey will represent the Macks in Division 3 sectionals in Edgar at 235 as the program's first-ever wrestler to compete in sectionals. Cadott and Thorp/Owen-Withee will also be in Division 3 sectional action with several wrestlers as all wrestlers vie for a sectional championship to advance to next week's individual state tournament from Thursday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Last year’s first individual state tournament was held on Jan. 29, 2022, at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. A total of 261 wrestlers entered the tournament with 12 different weight classes.

Strength in numbers

Cadott will have nine boys wrestlers in action at Saturday's Division 3 sectional in Edgar.

The Hornets crowned three regional champions last Saturday with Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Cole Pfeiffer winning titles. Nick Fasbender, Dawson Webster, Levi Lindsay and Axel Tegels each finished second in their respective weight classes with Caden Kingston third and Kaleb Lodahl fourth.

The three-time state champion Sonnentag (43-0) faces Unity's Adrien Olson (30-12) in the 132 quarterfinals, Drier (37-2) matches up with Clear Lake's Blake Harris (20-17) to start 152 competition, and Pfeiffer (41-3) matches up against Unity's Gavin Holden (28-14) in 160 action.

The record for most Cadott wrestlers advancing to state is seven, a feat accomplished on a few occasions, including last season.

Fasbender (29-16) meets Unity's Ashten Christensen (28-7) at 138, Webster (32-4) clashes with Turtle Lake/Clayton's Ryan Shortess (18-12) at 182, Lindsay (34-13) meets Clear Lake's Miguel Valdovinos (20-13) at 195, and Tegels (28-16) matches up against Chequamegon's Darrick Bonga (20-16) in 220 competition. Kingston (17-9) opens 170 wrestling against Clear Lake's Lukas Paulson (37-14), and Lodahl (31-9) meets Phillips' JJ Adomaitis (24-13) in 106 action.

Fresh off his regional championship at 145, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman will start sectionals against Turtle Lake/Clayton's Brandon Wright (17-19). Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins (25-1) secured a 285 regional title last weekend and meets Turtle Lake/Clayton's Caleb Findley (13-11) in the heavyweight quarterfinals.

The top three boys wrestlers in each weight class advance to state.

Another chance

Last season came to an end for Chi-Hi at Division 1 sectionals at Eau Claire North.

The Cardinals are back at sectionals again on Saturday in the home of the Huskies with two grapplers aiming to move onto state.

Connor Bruhn and Johnathan Krager advanced out to last Saturday's regionals in Hayward with third-place finishes. The sophomore Bruhn (22-9) is in the 120 quarterfinals and matches up against West Salem/Bangor's Bradyn Glasspoole (44-6). Fellow sophomore Krager (34-8) starts competition at 152 against Onalaska's Bryce Buchanan (36-9). Krager made it to sectionals in his freshman season, falling in the opening round to eventual 138 runner-up Blake Heal of D.C. Everest.

The top two wrestlers in each Division 1 weight class advance to state.

Release show

Fans that want to learn all of the state individual wrestling tournament early matchups will get the chance during a one-hour bracket reveal program on Sunday.

Bally Sports Wisconsin will broadcast a show revealing brackets for all divisions and weight classes at noon Sunday for the 560-boys and 192-girls qualifying field. Brackets will also be released immediately after the program on the WIAA's website.

In addition, the finals for the boys and girls state tournament will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Wisconsin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

