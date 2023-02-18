EDGAR — The Cadott wrestling team is sending 10 total wrestlers to next week's Division 3 state individual tournament including four boys earning sectional championships.

Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer and Levi Lindsay earned sectional titles on Saturday and will be joined at state by Dawson Webster and Axel Tegels by virtue of their top-three finishes.

Sonnentag (46-0) continued his quest for a fourth state title by winning all three of his matches at 132, earning two pinfalls to advance to the finals where he defeated Marathon's Dylan Dodson by forfeit. Drier (40-2) also pinned his way to the finals at 152 where he secured the title with a 17-0 technical fall over Stratford's Kaleb Krummel. Pfeiffer (44-3) used pins in his 160 quarter and semifinals to move into the championship match where he earned a 10-0 major decision over Marathon's Hector Pintor. Lindsay (37-13) is heading to state and like his three teammates will earn a first-round bye in Madison after two pins and a 1-0 decision victory over Boyceville's Bash Nielson led him to the top spot at 195.

Webster will move onto Madison for Cadott with a second-place finish at 182.Webster (35-5) utilized pinfall and decision wins to move into the 182 finals where he fell in overtime 4-2 against Stratford's Jackson Ormond. Webster rebounded to pin Shell Lake's Maxiumus Elliott in the first period to finish second.

Tegels is heading to state with a third-place finish at 220. Tegels (30-18) won his first two matches with major decision and pin wins moving him into the title match where he lost by 7-0 decision to Auburndale's Sloan Welch. Boyceville's Zach Hellendrung beat Tegels by pinfall for second.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman booked his return trip to state at 145 by finishing second after winning a regional title last weekend. Duellman (28-6) won three of his four matches on the day to finish as runner-up, moving into the finals with a pinfall and decision win where he lost by a 5-4 decision to Clear Lake's Tyler Sunday. Duellman then bested Stratford's Ryan Becker by 5-2 decision for second place.

Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins advanced to state by finishing second at 285. Zarins (27-2) used a decision and pinfall win in his earlier matches to move into the title match where he lost a 2-1 decision to Phillips' Brandon Sommers. Zarins by Cumberland's Jack Chafer by rule for third.

Cadott will also had four competitors advance to the girls state tournament as they finished first in their respective classes. Iszy Sonnentag (31-1) secured a pinfall victory over Bruce's Shelby Garcia to finish first at 100. Maria Cuahua (4-7, 132), Shannon Burlum (3-13, 138) and Alaina Kempen (6-19, 145) will all represent the Hornets in Madison as well as the lone members of their weight class. McDonell's Hailey Pelkey (4-20) also advanced at 235 and Thorp/Owen-Withee's Cera Philson (21-9) is moving on at 114 as girls sectional champions.

Division 2

Stanley-Boyd's Burzynski third at 132

Stanley-Boyd junior Breckin Burzynski is making a return trip to the state tournament after finishing third at 132 on Saturday in Amery.

Burzynski clinched his advancement with a 5-0 decision victory over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Derek Zschernitz in the 132 third-place match. The junior Burzynski started the day with a pinfall win over Amery's Hunter Beese in the quarterfinals. Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Fink scored a 5-1 decision win against Burzynski in the semifinals to move Burzynski into the consolation bracket where he beat Medford's Owen Higgins by 7-0 decision before the win over Zschernitz. Fink defeated Burzynski by rule for second.

Bloomer/Colfax junior Kendra Hamman (3-2) is onto the girls state tournament advancing as the sectional champion at 185 as the lone competitor in her class.

Bloomer/Colfax senior Ethan Rubenzer finished one spot from advancing at 170 with a fourth-place finish. Rubenzer (49-8) fell by 3-1 decision to Luck/Frederic/Granstburg/Siren's Lucas D'Jock in the third-place match. The senior started his day with a 10-3 decision win in the quarterfinals before an 8-1 decision loss to Northwestern's Tanner Kaufman in the semis. Rubenzer came back to beat Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dane Luchterhand for fourth before his loss to D'Jock.

Stanley-Boyd's Willy Graham (31-18) was pinned in his 220 opening matchup and Bloomer/Colfax's Theo Hovde was pinned by Medford's Thad Sigmund in his 120 opener.

Division 1

Chi-Hi's Krager fourth in 152

At Eau Claire, Johnathan Krager finished fourth at 152 to lead the Cardinals.

Krager (35-10) started his day with a 6-0 decision victory over Onalaska's Bryce Buchanan in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals Krager lost by technical fall to Marshfield's Caleb Dennee before falling by 14-4 major decision to River Falls' Jacob Range in the third-place matchup.

Fellow sophomore Connor Bruhn (22-10) lost in his 120 quarterfinal contest by 15-8 decision to West Salem/Bangor's Bradyn Glasspoole.

