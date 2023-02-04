ABBOTSFORD — The Cadott wrestling team secured a Cloverbelt Conference team championship on Saturday as the Hornets crowned seven individual champions at the Cloverbelt Conference championships.

The Hornets powered their way to the team title with 236 points to beat out Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (152 points) in second and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal and Stanley-Boyd (128.5) tied in third place.

Half of Cadott's wrestlers in action ended up winning their weight class as Kaleb Lodahl, Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster, Levi Lindsay and Axel Tegels were all unbeaten on the day.

Lodahl (27-7) won his two matches at 106 pounds by major decision in a pin while Sonnentag (38-0) stayed unbeaten with a win by pinfall and another by major decision at 132.

Drier (33-2) logged two pinfall wins to take the title at 152 while Pfeiffer (35-3) won 160 with a major decision and a 4-0 decision.

Webster (28-3) had an eventful day as he was tops at 182 with a pinfall win in the semis before a 3-1 sudden victory over Regis/Altoona's Brayden Albee for the title. Lindsay (31-12) was victorious at 195 with three pinfall victories and Tegels (24-15) won 220 with a pair of pinfalls in the second period.

Nick Fasbender (25-15) was second at 138 with a semifinal decision win before losing in the title match by pinfall. Nick Goettl and Caden Kingston were third at 126 and 170, respectively, for the Hornets with Wyatt Engel fourth at 285.

Stanley-Boyd finished in a tie for third place on the strength of four runner-up finishes. Justin McManus (21-17) won his 120 semifinal before being pinned in the title match, Troy Trevino (26-13) pinned his way to the 126 finals before falling by technical fall, Breckin Burzynski (27-9) earned a 6-2 decision in his 132 semis before falling to Sonnentag and Willy Graham (26-15) earned a pin over McDonell's Hailey Pelkey in the 220 semis before he was pinned by Tegels for the title.

Damien Seichter (20-17) was third at 285, overcoming a decision loss in the semis to win his two consolation matches by pinfall for third. Landen Hoel (25-14) and Dylan Seichter (17-22) were fourth at 138 and 170, respectively.

Bloomer/Colfax earned a pair of Cloverbelt individual champions as Theo Hovde and Ethan Rubenzer secured titles with unbeaten efforts. Hovde (32-10) took the top spot at 120 with a major decision in the semis and a quick pin over McManus in the finals. Rubenzer (43-5) reigned supreme at 170 with wins by pin and decision for first. Drew Ryder (33-15) was third at 106, overcoming a semifinal defeat to win in the consolation rounds by pin and decision. Samy Espinal (28-18) was third at 195 and won three times by pin, falling to Lindsay by pin in the semis.

Ayden Anderson (31-18), Jacob LaGesse (10-27) and James McElroy (11-16) were each fourth as Bloomer/Colfax took fifth as a team with 118 points.

Thorp/Owen-Withee was eighth as a team with 67.5 points and crowned one regional champion as Nathan Zarins (20-1) pinned his way to the 285 title with a pair of victories. Connor Simington (15-12) and Wyatt Wulff (15-15) were third at 145 and 220, respectively, for Thorp/Owen-Withee.

Pelkey (2-17) finished fourth at 220 for the Macks as the team was 11th with 10 team points.

Up next for the teams of the Cloverbelt and elsewhere around the state is the start of the postseason next weekend. Bloomer/Colfax and Stanley-Boyd head to Neillsville for Division 2 regionals next Saturday with top finishers advancing to sectionals in Amery.

Cadott, McDonell, Thorp/Owen-Withee and fellow county school Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe are in Division 3 action at Edgar with sectional qualifiers returning to Edgar to battle for a trip to state on Feb. 18.

IN PHOTOS: Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament at Abbotsford/Colby 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23