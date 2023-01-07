Prep Wrestling: Sonnentags, Drier and Pfeiffer win titles for Cadott at home invitational

CADOTT — The Cadott wrestling team sets lofty goals each season and this one is no different.

Saturday the Hornets showed why are qualified to pursue those achievements as four wrestlers took home weight class championships at the program's home invitational.

Iszy Sonnentag, Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Cole Pfeiffer finished at the top of their respective classes for the Hornets in a fourth-place effort as a team.

The freshman Iszy Sonnentag made history when she won the 107 pound girls championship and improved to 12-1 on the season. The Hornets are fielding a girls team for the first time and this year's invite is the first time the tourney had girls weight classes. Sonnentag (12-1) won both her matches to secure the title, pinning Bruce's Shelby Garcia in the semifinals before topping Marshfield's Ava Gardner in a 6-2 decision.

The Sonnentag name carries heavy weight through the history of the Cadott program and the newest family member in the program was happy to be able to notch her name alongside many of her family members as a home invite champion.

Iszy's cousin Brayden continued his dominant senior campaign by rolling to the championship at 132. Sonnentag scored two pins in less than 56 seconds before he registered a 20-5 technical fall victory on Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's Jackson Blaken 20-5 in the title match.

“I’m always trying to look for pins if it’s not there a lot of guys wrestle me to not get pinned so getting the match done and getting bonus points for the team, scoring as many points, having fun out there and I was looking to score," Brayden said of his title match win.

A University of Wyoming signee with three state championships already under his resume, Sonnentag (21-0) is seeking to join a rare group as a four-time state champion. But for a team that came close to advancing to the Division 3 team state a season ago and returns 10 starters, the path to a successful season is keyed by wins across the board.

“To get over the hump we’ve just got to keep improving every week," Sonnentag said. "We have to keep working hard and know what we’re capable of. I think as long as everybody believes and knows that we work harder than anybody in the state, we’re more prepared than anyone in the state we’re going to go out and perform like we are.”

Five of the team's seven state qualifiers from a season ago returned including Drier and Pfeiffer and the senior duo echo Sonnentag's statement that team success is an ultimate goal.

“We’ve got to come together a lot more as a team," Pfeiffer said.

“The whole team has got to come together," Drier added. "It’s not just us, it’s (Brayden) Sonnentag and the other seniors. The whole team.”

Both Drier and Pfeiffer did their part on Saturday with strong wins. Drier won the title at 152 with three pins and one major decision win. A 14-3 win over Phillips' James Bruhn pushed the senior to the championship match where he pinned Regis/Altoona's Tommy Tomesh near the end of the second period.

“I knew I could definitely overpower him so I took my advantages and used my technique I learned and put him away," Drier said of his title match.

Drier (16-2) is seeking his fourth trip to the individual state tournament after finishing fifth a season ago.

Pfeiffer (18-3) pinned his way to a championship with four wins in 2:31 or quicker. His longest match of the tournament came right away when he pinned G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Hunter Lefler in 2:31. Two pins later the senior was in the title match where he only needed 1:32 to pin Regis/Altoona's Brandon Myher. The senior is seeking his third trip to state with the Pfeiffer's carrying a family legacy of their own. Cole is the youngest of three brothers, all of whom qualified for the state tournament.

Levi Lindsay and Axel Tegels earned third-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Lindsay won two of his three matches, overcoming a semifinal pinfall loss to Regis/Altoona's Brayden Albee to beat G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Alex Wieczorek by 9-3 decision for third. Tegels (12-10) battled back from a tight 4-3 decision loss against Menomonie's Cody Kwak in the semis at 220 to score a 12-3 major decision on Hayward's Bradey Gottwald for third place.

Alaina Kempen was fourth at the girls 132 division, Mitchell Reineke finished fifth at 182 and Monte Lodahl was sixth at 120 for the Hornets.

Cadott is back in action Thursday in a Cloverbelt triangular at Stanley-Boyd with regionals just over a month away.

“I’m excited for the postseason and watch out for those Cadott Hornets," Brayden Sonnentag said.

Braeden Person led Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe by taking fifth at 152 with three wins on the day. Person (13-6) lost to Bruhn by 9-2 decision in the quarterfinals after opening with a pinfall win and earned decision wins of 3-1 and 6-1 to battle back for fifth. Preston Fredrickson (7-9) was seventh at 132 with a pinfall win to start his day and one to end it over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Scott Johnson.

The Wolfpack are scheduled for a Lakeland Conference triangular at Turtle Lake on Tuesday.

Wyatt Wulff (7-7) took sixth place at 220 to lead Thorp/Owen-Withee. Wulff won two matches by pinfall and lost two matches while Connor Simington was seventh at 145. Thorp/Owen-Withee competes in a Cloverbelt triangular in Neillsville on Thursday.

Menomonie won the team championship with 562 points with the hometown Hornets fourth (421), Thorp/Owen-Withee 13th (128) and Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 17th (79).

