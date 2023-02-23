MADISON — Cadott freshman Iszy Sonnentag and Bloomer/Colfax junior Kendra Hamman will wrestle for a place in girls state championship matches on Friday night after two victories each on Thursday on the opening day of the state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

Sonnentag (37-1) worked quickly for her two pinfall wins at 100 while Hamman (5-2) also secured two early pin wins at 185.

Sonnentag started her day in the afternoon's preliminaries with a pin win in 29 seconds over Horicon's Ruby Brandt (5-8) before beating Neenah's Joelle Reay (14-8) in 16 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Hamman opened her first day at state by pinning Chilton/Hilbert's Gwen Breckheimer (14-12) in 1:13 before a pinfall over Muskego's Kahlyn Geiger (30-10) in 1:12 in the quarterfinals.

Sonnentag will meet Westby's Kylie Klum (17-0) in Friday night's semifinals and Hamman will square off against Clintonville's Keela Deering (12-5) in their semifinal matchup with the winners advancing to Saturday night state championships.

Elsewhere in girls action McDonell freshman Hailey Pelkey is still alive after winning one match and losing another on the opening day. Pelkey (5-21) opened competition with a pinfall win over Milwaukee King's Sydney Harrell (3-2) in the preliminaries. Pelkey moved into the quarterfinals where she was pinned by Wisconsin Lutheran freshman Izabella Riebe (20-6) in 3:23. Pelkey will be in consolation action on Friday morning against Tri County's Evangelina Flores (0-8).

Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Cera Philson is also in consolation competition on Friday following a 1-1 effort on Thursday. Philson (22-10) began her day with a tight 4-3 decision win over Hamilton's Kaitlin Hackbarth (13-3) before a close 5-3 overtime defeat to Brookfield East's Lily Becker (13-1). Philson will meet Shiocton's Lexi Riehl (20-6) to start Friday's 114 consolations.

Cadott sophomore Maria Cuahua (4-8) was pinned by Brillion's Sophia Galoff (19-2) to start 132 action and will meet Wausau West's Madelynn Lee (21-6) in consolation action. Cadott junior Shannon Burlum (3-14) was pinned by Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski in 138 preliminaries and will face Turner's D. Terrell (29-9) on Friday. Junior Alaina Kempen (6-20) was pinned in her 145 opener against Holmen's Evelyn Vetsch (33-5) and will meet Hortonville freshman MacKenzie Schiedermayer (4-5) in the 145 consolations.

In boys action Breckin Burzynski and Troy Duellman each won their opening matches of the tournament and will continue on Friday. The Stanley-Boyd junior Burzynski (35-12) battled Viroqua's Ethan Dobbs into overtime where Burzynski prevailed 2-0 in their Division 2 matchup at 132. Burzynski faces Evansville's Danny Heiser (52-2) in Friday's quarterfinals.

The Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe junior Duellman (29-6) secured a pinfall win at 145 in Division 3 preliminaries by beating Bonduel's Colin Fischer (29-15) in 1:51 to advance into a quarterfinal matchup versus Cedar Grove-Belgium's Mason Hoopman (45-4) on Friday.

Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Nathan Zarins (28-2) edged Random Lake's Diego Brandt (27-13) by a 1-0 pinfall win at 285 in Division 3. Zarins faces Fenimore's Evan Gratz (40-4) in Friday's quarterfinal.

Cadott junior Axel Tegels (30-19) was defeated in his Division 3 220 opener by Random Lake junior Michael Upson (36-8) in a 2-1 decision.

Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Cole Pfeiffer will all join the action in Friday's quarterfinals.

