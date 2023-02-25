MADISON — Brayden Sonnentag walked into the Kohl Center on Saturday with a chance to join a rare group.

And the Cadott senior did just that as he won his fourth Division 3 state individual wrestling championship on Saturday night.

Sonnentag (49-0) captured the crown by grinding out a 1-0 decision victory in the championship match at 132 pounds over Fennimore's Ian Crapp.

“He sets his goal when he’s seven years old and he’s relentless in pursing what his dreams were and he had two really, really hard-fought matches so he had to earn his fourth state title," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "I think a lot of pressure is off him after tonight being that accomplished his goal.”

Sonnentag became the 23rd wrestler in state history to win four championships and was later joined by Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles and and Kaukauna's Greyson Clark in the four-time champion club. As the final seconds ticked off the clock the normally stoic Sonnentag showed plenty of emotion to the Cadott fans seated matside and held up four fingers on each hand to signify his place in Wisconsin wrestling immortality.

“It’s a hard one," Spaeth said of Sonnentag's four titles. "Very few people have been able to do that and he works every single day of the year. I don’t think people understand the amount of time he puts in.”

His final two matches at state were tight ones as Sonnentag earned a 3-2 decision win over Mineral Point's Kade Rule in Friday's semifinals. Sonnentag won titles at 106, 120 and 126 in his first three seasons.

Freshman Iszy Sonnentag finished second in girls competition at 100 as she fell in the state championship by a 10-4 decision to De Pere's Brooke Corrigan (8-0). Sonnentag (38-2) worked quickly to reach the finals with three pinfall wins throughout the earlier rounds all coming in 29 seconds or quicker.

“She’s knows where she’s at and what she’s got to do and hopefully we’re back here next year looking to win a state title with her," Spaeth said of the freshman.

Earlier in the day four other Cadott seniors capped their careers in consolation bracket action. Tristan Drier concluded his career by finishing in third place overall at 152.

Drier (43-3) won both of his Saturday matches, beating Pardeeville's William Becker by 7-3 decision in the semis before scoring a 4-3 decision over Iowa-Grant/Highland's Jaxon Busse for third. Drier lost his quarterfinal opener on Friday to Coleman's William Bieber before beating Reedsville's Carson Taddy by 6-1 decision later in the day.

Cole Pfeiffer finished fourth at 160, winning his semi matchup over Crandon's Cole Shepherd by 4-0 decision. In the consolation championship Pfeiffer (46-5) fell to Coleman's Micah Kuchta by a 12-6 decision. On Friday, Pfeiffer won his quarterfinal by 8-4 decision over Markesan's Treston Eckstein before suffering an 11-9 decision loss to Aquinas' Calvin Hargrove in the semis.

Levi Lindsay capped his first trip to the state championships with a fourth-place finish at 195, leading off Saturday with a 3-1 sudden victory against Reedsville's Adler Strenn. Lindsay fell by 4-2 decision for third to Boyceville's Bash Nielson, the lone wrestler to defeat Lindsay on the weekend. Nielson earned a 4-2 win in overtime of the championship bracket on Friday before Lindsay scored a 14-2 major decision over Cedar Grove-Belgium's Jordan Platner to advance to Saturday.

Dawson Webster finished in fifth place after a 1-1 final day at 182. Webster (37-7) fell by a 1-0 decision in the consolation semis against Bonduel's Tyson Bogacz before besting Markesan's Jaden Walker in a 6-3 decision for fifth. Webster started his tournament Friday with a 6-4 tiebreaker win over Fennimore's Wyatt Ahnen before falling by 7-2 decision in the semis to Crivitz's TJ Mueller.

Spaeth was unsure if the program has ever had five senior state placewinners but regardless it was a strong end to another great season for the Hornets. Cadott was fourth in the Division 3 boys team standings with 60 points behind La Crosse Aquinas (129.5), Fennimore (122) and Mineral Point (78.5).

“When you stick together and work hard together great things can happen," Spaeth said of his team.

Bloomer/Colfax junior Kendra Hamman secured a podium finish in her first trip to the girls state tournament by finishing fifth at 185. Hamman (6-4) was pinned by Rhinelander's Abby Swanson in her first match of the day but came back to pin Chilton/Hilbert's Gwen Breckheimer for fifth. Hamman pinned Breckheimer and Muskego's Kahlyn Geiger in her first two championship round matches of the tournament on Thursday before being pinned by Clintonville's Keela Deering in the semis on Friday night.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe junior Troy Duellman ended his second trip to the Division 3 state tournament with his first podium finish as he came home sixth at 145. Duellman (30-9) lost both his matches on Saturday, falling by 1-0 decision to Fennimore's Syler Zdanczewicz in the semis and by a 6-2 decision versus Clear Lake's Tyler Sunday in the fifth-place match. Duellman opened competition Thursday by pinning Bonduel's Colin Fischer before a 4-3 decision loss to Cedar Grove-Belgium's Mason Hoopman in Friday's quarterfinals. Duellman advanced to Saturday by pinning Kewaunee's Matt Wery in the consolation opener.

Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Nathan Zarins concluded his first trip to the Division 3 state tournament and his career with a podium finish in taking sixth at 285. Zarins lost both his matches on Saturday, first by 4-3 decision to Westfield's Ty Monfries before a 10-4 decision loss to Phillips' Brandon Sommers for fifth. Zarins beat Random Lake's Diego Brandt by 1-0 decision in Thursday's opening round before he was pinned by Fennimore's Evan Gratz in the quarterfinals. Zarins bounced back with a 3-1 decision over Cumberland's Jack Chafer in Friday's consolation opener to stay alive.

IN PHOTOS: State individual wrestling tournament 2-23-23, 2-24-23 and 2-25-23 Bloomer/Colfax's Kendra Hamman Cadott's Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott's Axel Tegels Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins Cadott's Tristan Drier McDonell Central Catholic's Hailey Pelkey Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag Cadott's Dawson Webster Cadott's Iszybelle Sonnentag Menomonie's Kellan Aure Menomonie's Brayten Casey Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag Cadott Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott Iszybelle Sonnentag Cadott's Tristan Drier Cadott's Levi Lindsay Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins Cadott Brayden Sonnentag Cadott Brayden Sonnentag Cadott Brayden Sonnentag Cadott Brayden Sonnentag Cadott Brayden Sonnentag Cadott Brayden Sonnentag Cadott Brayden Sonnentag Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag