MADISON — Two wrestlers from one family will vie for two state wrestling championships on Saturday night.

Cadott senior Brayden Sonnentag and freshman Iszy Sonnentag will compete for titles after advancing with sectional victories on Friday evening at the state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

Iszy was the first one up and needed little time for her victory as she scored a pinfall win over Westby's Kylie Klum (17-1) in just 29 seconds to advance to the state title match at 100 pounds. She will face De Pere sophomore Brooke Corrigan (7-0) for the title at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the start of the championship session. Sonnentag has worked quickly in her first three matches, winning each in 29 seconds or quicker. She started with a 29-second win over Horicon's Ruby Brandt in the first round on Thursday before pinning Neenah's Joelle Reay in 16 seconds to cap a quick day one.

Not long after Iszy's victory, her older cousin Brayden moved a step closer to history as he edged Mineral Point's Kade Rule (31-14) by 3-2 decision to secure his place in Saturday's Division 3 state championship match at 132. Sonnentag earned a bye into the quarterfinals where he beat Lena's Luke Misco by pinfall in 3:13. The University of Wyoming signee Sonnentag is 152-2 in his prep career and can become just the 23rd wrestler in state history to win four titles with one more win. Sonnentag faces Fennimore junior Ian Crapp (46-7) for the title.

Three other county wrestlers were in semifinal action but fell and will vie for third through sixth place in Saturday's consolation bracket.

Cadott senior Cole Pfeiffer earned an 8-4 decision over Treston Eckstein in the 160 quarterfinals before falling by an 11-9 decision to La Crosse Aquinas' Calvin Hargrove in the semis. Pfeiffer will patch up against Crandon's Cole Shepherd to start Saturday's consolation rounds.

Senior Dawson Webster (36-6) started Friday with a 6-4 overtime victory over Fennimore's Wyatt Ahnen in 182 quarterfinals before Crivitz's TJ Mueller (44-8) earned a 7-2 decision win in the semis. Webster meets up with Bonduel's Tyson Bogacz (43-2) in the 182 consolations.

Bloomer/Colfax junior Kendra Hamman will wrestle for place in the 185 girls bracket. Hamman meets Rhinelander senior Abby Swanson (17-7) on Saturday in her first of two consolation matches. Hamman (5-3) won her first two matches of the tournament with first-period pinfall wins over Chilton/Hilbert's Gwen Breckheimer and Muskego's Kahlyn Geiger to move into the semifinals where Hamman was pinned by Clintonville's Keela Deering (13-5).

A number of wrestlers will be back in action on Saturday after strong efforts on the first two days of the meet at the Kohl Center. Cadott’s Tristan Drier and Levi Lindsay, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe’s Troy Duellman and Thorp/Owen-Withee’s Nathan Zarins locked into Saturday consolation competition after staying alive in the tournament on Friday.

Drier (41-3) stayed alive in the tournament with a 6-1 decision win over Reedsville’s Carson Taddy in the Division 3 consolation round at 152 pounds. Drier started the day with a 3-1 decision loss to Coleman’s William Bieber and will meet the loser of Friday night’s semifinal between La Crosse Aquinas’ Robert Flege and Bieber in the consolation semis. Lindsay (38-14) overcame a 4-2 overtime loss to Boyceville’s Bash Nielson in the 195 preliminaries to score a 14-2 major decision win in the consolation semis over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Jordan Platner. Lindsay will face either Kewaunee’s Mitchell Thompson or Nielson to start Saturday.

The junior Duellman has won two of three matches and is one of the final six remaining in Division 3 at 145. Duellman (30-7) started Thursday night with a pinfall over Bonduel’s Colin Fischer before being edged by Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Mason Hoopman by a 4-3 decision. In the consolation opener, Duellman secured a pinfall win on Kewaunee’s Matt Wery to advance to Saturday, where his first match will be against the loser of Clar Lake’s Tyler Sunday and Hoopman.

Like Duellman, Zarins (29-3) started on Thursday with a win as the senior earned a 1-0 decision triumph over Random Lake’s Diego Brandt. Zarins was pinned by Fennimore’s Evan Gratz late in the first period of their semifinal, but Zarins recovered to earn a 3-1 decision win over Cumberland’s Jack Chafer. Saturday for Zarins will begin with a consolation semifinal matchup against either Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Diego Morales or Gratz.

McDonell freshman Hailey Pelkey’s first trip to the girls state tournament came to an end in the 235 consolation round on Friday with a pinfall loss to Whitnall/Greendale’s Faith Pritzlaff. Pelkey (6-20) went 2-2 over her two days at the tournament, pinning Milwaukee King’s Sydney Harrell and Tri-County’s Evangelina Flores in her championship and consolation openers, respectively. Izabella Riebe knocked Pelkey into the consolation bracket with a pinfall win in Pelkey’s second match on Thursday.

Stanley-Boyd junior Breckin Burzynski was knocked out of the Division 2 tournament just shy of placement position at 132 on Friday. Burzynski (35-14) started his tournament Thursday in exciting fashion with a 2-0 sudden victory in overtime over Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs. In the quarterfinals, Burzynski fell via technical fall to Evansville’s Danny Heiser, and in the consolation opener, Burzynski was edged 10-8 in overtime by River Valley’s Noah Radtke.

Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Cera Philson won two of her four matches for the tournament but was eliminated in Friday’s consolation at 114. Philson (23-11) won her opening match Thursday by 4-3 decision over Hamilton’s Kaitlin Hackbarth before falling in the quarterfinals to Brookfield East’s Lily Becker in overtime 5-3. The senior Philson came back on Friday to win her first consolation match by pin over Shiocton’s Lexi Riehl by pin in 2:34 before her tourney ended in an 11-1 major decision loss to Ozaukee’s Mya Delleree.

Cadott’s Maria Cuahua, Shannon Burlum and Alaina Kempen were knocked out of the state girls tournament with losses on Thursday and Friday. Cuahua (4-9) started at 132 with a pinfall loss to Brillion’s Sophia Galoff on Thursday before being pinned by Wausau West’s Madelynn Lee on Friday. Burlum (3-15) lost her 138 opener by pin versus Bonduel’s Madalyn Sokolski on Thursday and by pin in the third period against Turner’s D Terrell on Friday. Kempen (6-21) was pinned to start 145 action by Holmen’s Evelyn Vetsch Thursday and against Hortonville’s MacKenzie Schiedermayer on Friday.

Cadott junior Axel Tegels (30-19) also had his season come to an end on Thursday evening as he was bested in his 220 opening round match, falling by a tight 2-1 decision to Random Lake’s Michael Upson.

