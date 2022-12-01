Prep Wrestling: Veterans earn victories for Chi-Hi in opening dual defeat to River Falls

It wasn't a surprise some of the Chi-Hi wrestling team's most experienced grapplers led the way on Thursday as the Cardinals fell to River Falls 48-31 in a Big Rivers dual to start the season at Chi-Hi.

The Cards have a lineup full of underclassmen and wrestlers seeing their first big chunk of varsity competition.

But those returning from a season ago were on their game to start the season against the Wildcats. Jon Krager and Grady Fredrick earned pinfall wins while Xander Neal picked up a major decision victory.

Krager picked up the first pin of the night for the Cardinals in his matchup at 152 pounds, pinning River Falls' Thade Drier with less than 30 seconds left in the opening period. The sophomore Krager logged a 20-15 record a season ago as he advanced to Division 1 sectionals and was sharp in his first match of the season.

“Jon’s been wrestling since day one and he’s been fun to watch," Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said. "The way he’s been in our room has been phenomenal. He shows up, doesn’t say a word hardly, works his tail off.”

The pin win at that point put the Cardinals in front 25-24. But the Wildcats would win the next four matches including three by forfeit to take the lead for good. Fredrick capped the night with his pinfall victory over Caleb Mielke at 220 when the senior took control early in the third period.

Fredrick is a three-sport athlete for the Cardinals with his work on the football field and baseball diamond to go with the wrestling mat and is a rare senior in the starting lineup.

“I don’t know how much he loves wrestling but when he gets out there he loves the fact he’s competing against somebody and he has control over his destiny, so he goes after it and he wrestles for his teammates," Anderson said of Fredrick.

Prior to Krager's victory, Neal earned a 13-3 major decision over Vinny Costabilo at 138 to give the Cardinals their first lead of the night at 19-18. Neal went 14-8 a season ago and advanced to sectionals and is as experienced as any wrestler on the Cardinal roster.

“Xander’s just done all the things right, everything," Anderson said. "He’s a 4.0 student. He lifts (weights) 4-5 days a week. He’s been living in the weight room. He’s got passion for every sport that he’s in and he’s been stepping up big time. He’s not just talking about things, he’s doing them and being a great leader in the wrestling room for us for sure.”

The other head-to-head win for the night came by freshman Chase Fredrick at 132 pounds when the freshman grinded out a 4-2 decision victory over Richie Ceja. Fredrick used a late takedown in the first period to grab a 3-2 lead and never trailed again on the way to his first varsity victory.

“He went out and just wrestled steady," Anderson said of the freshman.

Connor Bruhn (120) and Bryce Johnson (126) earned victories by forfeit for the Cardinals and while Chi-Hi lost the dual, Anderson was pleased with his young team's effort with so many underclassmen in the lineup.

“We had some nice matches with our younger kids too," Anderson said. "A couple of our freshmen that wrestled really well. I’m just happy nobody went out there and worried about anything else besides wrestling the best they could for their team and winning.”

Chi-Hi returns to action at Hudson next Thursday before competing at the Eau Claire North invite on Dec. 10. The team's next home dual is against Rice Lake on Dec. 15.

“It’s a bunch of kids that aren’t afraid to work hard and that makes life easy as a coach, that’s for sure," Anderson said of the team.