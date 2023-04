Three different players scored goals as the Chi-Hi girls soccer team beat Holmen 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.

Ella Gehl, Fenne Penterman and Reagan Palichat found the back of the net for the Cardinals (1-2-1) with Lizzy Dallas and Sami Perlberg each registering one assist.

Mallory Colle had 12 saves and defenses in net for the Cards.

Softball

Chi-Hi 1-2 at Watertown

At Watertown, the Cardinals finished 1-2 in three games at a quad hosted by the Goslings.

Chi-Hi (7-2) defeated Green Bay Southwest 12-3 and fell to Watertown 7-3 and Kettle Moraine 10-6.

No other information was immediately available.

NAHL Playoffs

Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1 (OT)

At Eagle River, the Steel fell in overtime as the Windigo took a 2-0 lead in their best of five series.

Tomas Trunda scored on an assist by Logan Cleary and Sam Scheetz 13:12 into the second period to tie the game for Chippewa. The game stayed that way until 9:38 into overtime when Samuel Jacobs knocked home the game winner for the Windigo.

Adam Gajan made 40 saves in net for the Steel while Maxwell Beckford stopped 34 of 35 shots for the Windigo.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi girls soccer hosts Eau Claire Memorial 4-13-23