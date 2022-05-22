Saturday Local Roundup: Chi-Hi softball shuts out Eau Claire North

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi softball team shut out Eau Claire North 7-0 on Saturday afternoon to conclude Big Rivers Conference play.

Lakken McEathron pitched a shutout for the Cardinals (22-3, 14-0), striking out seven while scattering five hits and one walk across seven innings. Camryn Fjelstad homered and drove in two as a part of a 2-for-3 performance to lead the offense. Madyson Baker had two hits including a double and three runs batted in and Madisyn Bauer doubled and scored twice in the victory.

Baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Chi-Hi 5 (9 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Old Abes earned a walkoff win over the Cardinals.

Grady Fredrick and Liam Brennen each had three hits to lead the Cardinals (9-10, 5-7). Brennan doubled and scored twice while Fredrick drove in two runs. Mayson Tester added two hits, two runs scored and two walks.

Jack Redwine homered and drove in four in a 2-for-2 day and Dylan O'Connell was 3-for-4 with a run batted in for the Old Abes (13-7, 9-3).

CRBL

Eau Claire Rivermen 16, Cadott 1

At Cadott, the Rivermen scored six runs in the first inning and eight in the third to score a win.

Tyler Gray struck out four in five scoreless innings for the victory on the mound. Alec Johnson was 2-for-3 with a grand slam, six runs batted in and two runs scored for the Rivermen (3-1). Brett Jensen was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in and Jake Becker had two hits and drove in one run.

Za Merritt was 2-for-4 and Bennett Bowe drove in one run for the Red Sox (0-5).

Tilden 12, Jim Falls 0

At Jim Falls, the Tigers blanked the Sturgeons.

Ben Steinmetz was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and four runs batted in for the Tigers (3-0). Nolan Baier also had three hits and scored three runs while Drew Steinmetz finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Noan Hanson doubled and drove in two runs and also threw five scoreless innings on the mound for the win.

Beau Snyder doubled for the Sturgeons (4-1).

