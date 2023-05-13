CADOTT — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team earned a team victory at Saturday's Stanley-Boyd invitational hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

The Saints finished with a 300 to best Bloomer (316) and Medford (323) at the top of the standings. McDonell/Regis senior Andrew Bauer shot a 68 to earn individual medalist honors. Ben Biskupski shot a 71 to tie for second, Josh Brickner carded a 78 and Carter Grill finished with an 83 to round out the scorers for the Saints.

Bloomer freshman Connor Gould shot a 76 to take fifth and lead the Blackhawks with Tegan Stiehl and Jake Bleskacek (79) tying for ninth and Karsten Bergh shooting an 82.

Stanley-Boyd was 12th as a team (405) and Cadott was 13th (420). Carson Oemig (100), Mason Kaz (100), Isaac Brenner (101) and Dominic Raffetto (104) led the Orioles while Parker Davis (97), Tristan Drier (104), Collin Kowakczyk (106) and Jordan Peters (113) led the Hornets.

Baseball

Stevens Point 3-5, Chi-Hi 0-4

At Stevens Point, the Panthers edged the Cardinals in both games of a doubleheader by scores of 3-0 and 5-4.

Josh Opiola struck out seven in 6.1 scoreless innings in game one for Stevens Point. Benett Klish had two hits and Jackson Fox drove in two. Dawson Goodman had two hits while Grady Fredrick and Mayson Tester each doubled for the Cardinals.

The Panthers scored a pair of runs on an error in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win in game two. Liam Brennan and Jackson Gugel each blasted homers for the Cardinals (14-5) while Fredrick had two hits including a double.

Fox had two hits for the Panthers (15-1).

CRBL

Jim Falls 9, Chippewa Falls 3

At Jim Falls, the Sturgeons scored in six of eight innings at the plate in a win over the LumberJacks.

Bobby Soran led the offense for Jim Falls (1-1) with three his including a double. Jake Eslinger doubled twice and drove in one and Mitch Howard had two hits, two walks and two runs scored. Brendan Merrigan allowed two earned runs in six innings for the win and AJ Schemenauer allowed an unearned run in three innings for the save.

Trevor Franz was 2-for-3 with one run batted in while Jake Varsho and Jack Bowe plated runs for the LumberJacks (0-1).

Bloomer 4, Cadott 3

At Bloomer, the Woodticks edged the Red Sox.

Curtis Dachel threw eight strong innings for the victory, striking out eight while scattering eight hits and five walks before Cole Schwab allowed two runs but shut the door in the ninth for the save. Corey Poirier and Schwab each had two hits for the Woodticks (1-1).

Parker Lemanski, Bennett Bowe, Alex Smith and Shawn Sedlacek each had two hits with Lemanski driving in two for Cadott (1-1).

IN PHOTOS: Cloverbelt Conference boys golf meet at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23