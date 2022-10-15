Saturday Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys cross country wins Cloverbelt Conference championship

LOYAL — The Bloomer boys cross country team won the Cloverbelt Conference championship on Saturday morning.

The Blackhawks finished with 34 points to beat out McDonell (50) for the team championship.

McDonell's Paul Pfeifer won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 3.4 seconds to beat out Cadott's Peter Weir (17:09.5) for the top spot. Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen (17:19.3) was fourth, Seth Rogge (17:30.8) took fifth and Lucas Anderson (17:31.3) was sixth while Zechariah Anderson (18:03.7) took eighth and Jaden Ryan was 11th (18:19.2) to round out the scoring runners.

Eddie and Cooper Mittermeyer were ninth and 10th, respectively, Ben Siegenthaler was 14th and Harrison Bullard finished 16th for the Macks.

Cadott finished sixth (157), Stanley-Boyd was seventh (157) and Thorp/Gilman took 10th (239) elsewhere in the boys team standings.

Saibyn Will (31st), Ewan Weir (38th), Sage Handrick (43rd) and Jake Rowe (51st) were the other finishers for Cadott while Breckin Burzynski (13th), Zach Haas (17th), Lukas Milas (32nd) Candin Yeager (49th) and Dale Sayles (61st) led the Orioles. Luke Schraufnagel (23rd), Braxton Starck (52nd), Tyler Hughes (58th), Hunte rKodl (60th) and Evan Hoehn (64th) led Thorp/Gilman.

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza won the girls race in 20:30.4 to beat out Fall Creek's Jenna Anders (20:49.0) at the front of the pack.

Eau Claire Regis won the girls team title with 52 points, one better than Colby (53) with Cadott fourth (83), Bloomer fifth (105), Thorp/Gilman seventh (171) and McDonell eighth (218) with Stanley-Boyd running incomplete.

Iszy Sonnentag (ninth), Jaycee Stephens (16th), Josie Roth (17th), Lyla Weggen (23rd) and Courtney Weggen (24th) were the top finishers for Cadott. Alena Otto (eighth), Liona Rufledt (12th), Brooklyn Sarauer (28th), Adele Lundgren (32nd) and Anna Boe-Parish (36th) led Bloomer.

Emma Mohr (35th), Cera Philson (39th), Rachel Boehlke (57th) and Taylor Kroeplin (65th) were the other leading finishers for Thorp/Gilman and McDonell was led by Christie Abbe (27th), Olivia Heidtke (49th), Megan Hanson (50th), Eva Bushman (52nd) and Maria Herron (69th).

Janelle Schesel led Stanley-Boyd by taking 11th, followed by Adyson Gustafson (20th) and Alexa Liszewski (31st).

Chi-Hi's Cihasky ninth at Big Rivers championships

At Hudson, Benjamin Cihasky finished ninth to lead the Cardinals at the Big Rivers Conference championships.

Cihasky took ninth with a time of 17:27.4 as River Falls' Quin Andrews won the race in 16:32.5. The Chi-Hi boys were fourth as a team with 118 points behind Eau Claire Memorial (25), Hudson (63) and Menomonie (90).

Kansas Smith (22nd), Christian Crumbaker (27th), Mason Fredrickson (28th) and Ian Simetkosky (32nd) were the other scoring runners for the boys.

The Chi-Hi girls finished sixth in team competition with a score of 160 with Eau Claire Memorial (56) beating out Menomonie (68) for first.

New Richmond's Marah Benedict won the race in 19:40.3. Chi-Hi's Jordan Chen finished 20th to lead the Cardinals, followed by Noelle Simetkosky (37th), Ireland McQuillan (38th), McKenzie Simonson (40th) and Lizzy Dallas (44th).