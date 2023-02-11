NEILLSVILLE — The Bloomer/Colfax and Stanley-Boyd wrestling teams each advanced to wrestlers to next Saturday's sectionals with top-four finishes at Division 2 sectionals hosted by Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.

Bloomer/Colfax moved on Theo Hovde and Ethan Rubenzer while Stanley-Boyd advanced Breckin Burzynski and Willy Graham.

Hovde (35-11) is advancing after taking third at 120, starting his day with a major decision win before a major decision loss in the semifinals. Hovde bounced back to earn a 9-2 decision win over Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Bryce Armstrong-Baglien before falling to Ellsworth's J.D. Minder-Broeckaert by rule for second. Rubenzer (47-6) finished second at 170 with two pin wins catapulting him into the title match where he was pinned by Ellsworth's Louis Jahnke. Rubenzer defeated Baldwin-Woodville's Elliott Anderson by medical forfeit for second.

Burzynski (31-11) was third at 132 for the Orioles, pinning his way to the finals before a 9-6 decision loss to Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Fink. Burzynski then fell by 6-5 decision against Saint Croix Central's Will Schmitt for second. Graham (31-17) came home runner-up at 220 as two pin wins pushed him to the finals where he was pinned by Saint Croix Central's Parker Shackleton, but beat Abbotsford/Colby's Levi Dommer by rule for second.

Drew Ryder and Sami Espinal came up one spot short of advancing to sectionals with fifth-place efforts. Ryder (35-17) fell 1-0 in his quarterfinal opener but battled back to the fourth-place match with two decision wins before a 14-2 major decision loss to Ellsworth's Carson Wright. Espinal (31-20) also overcame a quarterfinal loss and after three pinfalls was in the hunt for fourth before being pinned by Mondovi/Eleva-Strum's Tristen Tiegen for fourth.

Stanley-Boyd's Justin McManus, Troy Trevino, Landen Hoel and Damian Seichter were fifth. McManus (25-18) won fifth at 120 with a pinfall before falling to Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Bryce Armstrong-Baglien by rule. Trevino (30-14) used to pins in the 126 consolation bracket to stay alive before falling by rule to Baldwin-Woodville's Cole Braasch. Hoel (27-17) won his 138 quarterfinal by major decision before three straight defeats ended his tournament. Seichter (23-18) lost in the 285 quarterfinals before a pair of pins pushed him to the fourth-place match and a defeat by rule to Abbotsford/Colby's Luis Nava Rojas.

Baldwin-Woodville (250) and Saint Croix Central (242.5) were the top scoring teams with Stanley-Boyd seventh (110) and Bloomer/Colfax tied for 10th (64). Sectionals take place next Saturday at Amery.

Chi-Hi's Bruhn, Krager advance

At Hayward, the Cardinals advanced two wrestlers from Division 1 regionals as Connor Bruhn and Johnathan Krager moved on.

Bruhn and Krager were third at 120 and 152, respectively. Bruhn (22-9) won his first match before a semifinal decision loss, but battled back to pin Hudson's Austin Schmidkunz for third before falling by rule to Marshfield's Easton Ledden for second. Krager (34-8) started his day with a technical fall in win the quarterfinals before a 7-3 decision defeat. Krager pinned Hayward/Northwood's James Buckholtz for third before being defeated by rule for second against River Falls' Jacob Range.

Anthony Soberano, Chase Fredrick, Collin Clary and Ephraim Holmes each finished fifth for the Cardinals. Soberano (9-16) lost by rule for fourth at 113, Fredrick (17-9) won two consolation matches before an 11-1 major decision defeat for fourth versus Hayward/Northwood's Noah Christianson, Clary (16-17) won his 145 quarterfinal by decision before losing his next three matches including a pair by decision and Holmes (6-18) used two decision wins after a 170 quarterfinal loss to advance to the fourth-place match where he lost via 12-7 sudden victory to Hayward/Northwood's Anthony Aranda.

Uriyah Bowe, Trey Becker, Xander Neal, Sean Harp and Grady Fredrick were each sixth for Chi-Hi.

As a team the Cardinals were seventh with 73 points as Marshfield (239) was first with Menomonie (206.5) second.

Boys Swimming

Petrowski fifth in 50-yard freestyle at sectionals

At Hudson, Erik Petrowski finished fifth to lead the Cards at Division 1 sectionals.

Petrowski was fifth with a time of 22.34 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle as D.C. Everest's Camden Barwick won in 21.61. Rowan Rineck was eighth in the event while Petrowski was eighth in the 100 butterfly.

Rineck finished ninth in the 100 freestyle and teamed up with Petrowski, Esubalew Mason and Jackson Blake to come home fifth in the 400 freestyle relay to cap the season for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi finished seventh in team scoring with 126 points as Hudson (379) took first.

Girls Basketball

New Richmond 72, Chi-Hi 38

At New Richmond, the Tigers topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.

Sarah Chaffee had a team-high 17 points for the Cardinals (1-21, 0-13).

Gaby Aune led New Richmond (11-11, 7-6) with 26 points.

