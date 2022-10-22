Saturday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball sweeps Ashland for Division 2 regional title

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team wrapped up a Division 2 regional championship on Saturday evening in quick fashion, sweeping Ashland (25-18, 25-19, 25-15).

The Blackhawks (31-8) will host Barron on Thursday after the Golden Bears upset top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville in another regional final.

Katlyn Jones and Isabel Rubenzer had nine kills apiece for Bloomer followed by eight for Bella Seibel and seven for Ciarra Seibel. Jones and Ciarra Seibel had two aces each, Jones and Bella Seibel had one solo block apiece and Ciarra Seibel had 14 digs to lead the defense.

Amelia Herrick moved the offense with 30 assists in the victory.

Auburndale 3, Stanley-Boyd 0

At Stanley, the Orioles fell in straight sets to the Apaches in a Division 3 regional final (18-25, 13-25, 15-25).

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd (30-7) with 20 kills and added 10 digs. Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 13 and 10 assists, respectively, and Drehmel also served two aces. Teagen Becker had four kills, Sophia Anderson added three and Sierra Close had four digs for Stanley-Boyd.

Auburndale advances to play top-seeded Edgar on Thursday.

Cross Country Sectionals

Bloomer's Michaelsen onto state

At Black River Falls, Anders Michaelsen finished third to advance to next weekend's Division 2 state championships.

Michaelsen finished with a time of 17 minutes, 3.4 seconds to take third behind Mauston's Eli Boppart (16:33.3) and Elk Mound's Ian Hazen 16:49.6. Lucas Anderson finished seventh for the Blackhawks in 17:20.6, one position from advancing to state as an individual. Jaden Ryan and Zeke Anderson were 23rd and 24th, respectively, and Willy Bischel finished 51st as Bloomer was third in the team standings with 108, trailing Mauston (72) and West Salem (78).

Liona Rufledt and Alena Otto were 18th and 19th, respectively, for the Bloomer girls while Anna Boe-Parish (50th), Brooklynn Sarauer (51st) and Adele Lundgren (53rd) were the other scorers for Bloomer. The Blackhawks were sixth as a team with a score of 183 as Medford (31) and West Salem (55) were at the front and Mosinee's Britt Fitzgerald won the race in 20:00.6.

Chi-Hi's Cihasky 14th

At West Salem, Benjamin Cihasky finished 14th to lead the Cardinals at a Division 1 sectional at Maple Grove Venues.

Cihasky timed in at 17:16.4 as Chi-Hi finished fifth as a team with a team score of 143 behind state-bound Eau Claire Memorial (47) and Hudson (61).

Kansas Smith (25th), Christian Crumbaker (26th), Ian Simetkosky (33rd) and Chase Kline (45th) were the other scoring runners for the Cardinals. Onalaska's Manny Putz won the race in 15:44.8.

Jordan Chen finished 33rd to lead the Cardinal girls team to a ninth-place effort as a team with 234 points. Noelle Simetkosky (42nd), Mckenzie Simonson (47th), Lizzy Dallas (52nd) and Ireland McQuillan (60th) were Chi-Hi's other scoring runners.

New Richmond's Marah Benedict won the girls race in 19:32.9 while Holmen (68) and Eau Claire Memorial (75) advanced to state as a team.

Boys Soccer

Arcadia 1, Regis/McDonell 0

At Arcadia, the Raiders edged the Saints in a Division 4 regional final.

Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence's penalty kick goal in the 55th minute was the lone goal of the game.