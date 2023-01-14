Saturday Prep Roundup: Cadott wrestling wins five weight class titles at Ladysmith invitational

LADYSMITH — The Cadott wrestling team won five weight class championships on Saturday at the Ladysmith invitational.

Brayden Sonnentag (132 pounds), Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160), Dawson Webster (182) and Levi Lindsay (195) were each victorious with unbeaten performances. Sonnentag used two pins and a major decision for his title, Drier pinned his way to four wins and a championship, Pfeiffer picked up three pin wins, Webster won both his matches by pinfall and Lindsay had a three-pack of pins to take the title.

Nick Fasbender finished second at 138 while Axel Tegels came home fourth at 220 for the Hornets. As a team Cadott finished second with 430 points behind only Mineral Point at 480 points.

Ethan Rubenzer was second at 170 for Bloomer/Colfax, winning his first three matches by pinfall before suffering an 11-2 major decision defeat to Ladysmith's Matthew Roach. Drew Ryder (106) and Theo Hovde (120) were fourth for the Raptors and Samy Espinal was fifth at 220.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe had two runners-up as Troy Duellman and Braeden Person were each second. Person was second at 145 with two pins and one decision moving him into the finals where he lost 4-0 to Mineral Point's Tarrin Riley. Person made it to the finals with one pin and two decisions before being pinned by Drier. Preston Fredrickson was fifth at 132 as well for the Wolfpack.

Jonah Christopherson finished seventh at 182 for McDonell.

Bloomer/Colfax was eighth as a team (245) with Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 16th (133) and McDonell 21st (50).

Gymnastics

Chi-Hi wins McLellan Memorial

At Holmen, the Cardinals won the Division 1 afternoon team session at the McLellan Memorial.

Chi-Hi finished first in the team standings with a score of 138 points with West Bend West second (135.25).

Izzy Keck earned first place all-around with a cumulative score of 36.7 to beat out Viroqua's Isabelle Korn (35.6) for first. Lilly Schultz was fifth all-around (35.05) as well for the Cards.

Keck won the floor exercise (9.65) with Schultz fifth (9.15) and teammate Ella Spaeth 10th (8.75) and was also first on the vault (9.3) with Schultz (8.6) and Spaeth (8.55) tied for fifth and sixth, respectively. Keck took third on the beam (9.1) with Schultz seventh (8.8).

Ava Krista was victorious on the bars (9.05) and was joined in the top-10 by Keck in fifth (8.65) and Schultz tying for seventh (8.5).

Girls Basketball

Superior 93, Chi-Hi 39

At Superior, the Spartans earned a nonconference win against the Cardinals.

Sarah Chaffee scored 11 points to lead the Cardinals (1-12).

Eva Peterson and Emma Raye scored 23 points apiece for the Spartans (13-1).

