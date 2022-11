Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys hockey bests Madison Edgewood, improves to 2-0

Jack Bowe and Jackson Hoem each scored two goals as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team won its second game in as many days on Saturday, pulling away from Madison Edgewood 5-1 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Freshman Gus Thorp scored his first varsity goal to open the scoring in the first period with Bowe joining with his first of the game less than a minute later. Hoem scored the next two goals with one in the second and third period before Bowe added his second late. Ezra Lindstrom, Cayden Swoboda, Bret Carlson, Mason Johnson, Ethan Foiles and Thorp each had one assist in the victory.

Derek Strong stopped 15 of 16 shots faced in net for the Cardinals (2-0).

David Halblieb scored the lone goal for Edgewood (0-2).

Boys Basketball

McDonell 79, Wabeno/Laona 40

At Wausau, the Macks earned a nonconference victory.

Eddie Mittermeyer and Canan Huss each had 21 points for the Macks. Asher Rozowski had 11 points and Aidan Misfeldt added seven points as McDonell (2-0) jumped out to a 46-18 halftime lead.

Carter Janesch scored 19 points for Wabeno/Laona (0-3).

Girls Basketball

Wausau Newman 42, McDonell 41

At Wausau, the Macks fell by the slimmest of margins to the Fighting Cardinals.

Kali Goulet led McDonell (1-2) with nine points, followed closely by eight points for Emily Cooper and six from Sophie Schmidgall.

Sidney Galang scored 14 points for Wausau Newman (2-2).