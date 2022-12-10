Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi gymnastics earns dominant Snowflake Invitational victory

The Chi-Hi gymnastics team left no doubt in its home gym on Saturday, rolling to a team championship at the Snowflake Invitational at Chi-Hi.

The Cardinals finished in first place by nearly six points, finishing with 138.1 points to be well in front of Hudson (132.3) and Eau Claire (129.85) for the top spot.

Izzy Keck was first all-around for the Cardinals with a cumulative score of 36.2 to edge Sparta's Ella Hemker (36.15). Ava Krista (34.825) and Lilly Schultz (34.4) were third and fourth, respectively, with Ella Spaeth ninth (32.475).

Keck's performance included first-place finishes on the balance beam (9.075) and floor exercise (9.425) and a runner-up in the vault (9.35). Krista was the top finisher on the uneven bars (8.775) and was third on the beam (8.7) and floor (9.2). Schultz was fourth in the floor exercise (9.15) and tied for fourth on the bars (8.4) while Ella Spaeth was eighth in the floor (8.9) and tied for ninth on the vault (8.525).

Emily Pomietlo finished 19th on the beam for the Cardinals.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 4, University School of Milwaukee 2

At Milwaukee, the Cardinals scored four of the final five goals to earn a road win.

Mason Johnson scored twice and Jackson LeMay and Jack Bowe each had a goal for the Cardinals (5-1). Jackson Hoem and Gus Thorp had two assists apiece in the win.

Derek Strong made 30 saves in net for Chi-Hi.

Wrestling

Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer fifth at Husky invite

At Eau Claire, Ethan Rubenzer won four of his five matches at 182 to finish fifth at the Eau Claire North Husky invite.

Rubenzer had three pins and one decision with one defeat in the quarterfinals. Drew Ryder (106) and Sami Espinal (5-3) were eighth in their respective weight classes.

Xander Neal took 10th at 138 with three wins in five matches for the Cardinals while Collin Clary was 3-2 to take 12th at 145.

Breckin Burzynski (132) and Willy Graham (220) were 2-2 to take seventh in their respective weight classes for Stanley-Boyd and Troy Trevino was ninth at 138.

Simley (Minn.) won the team title with 577 points. Stanley-Boyd (114) was 16th, Bloomer/Colfax (99) took 19th and Chi-Hi (44.5) was 28th.

Cadott ninth at Devils Duals

At Wisconsin Dells, the Hornets finished ninth as a team at the Devils Duals.

Cadott lost to La Crosse Aquinas (52-21) in the championship bracket before beating Stevens Point (42-39) and falling to Iowa Grant/Highland (37-36). The Hornets rebounded to beat Mineral Point (48-33) for ninth place.

Brayden Sonnentag (138 and 145 pounds) was 5-0 on the day for the Hornets. Iszy Sonnentag (106), Tristan Drier (160), Cole Pfeiffer (170), Dawson Webster (182) and Kane Mengel (285) were each victorious in four out of five matches.

C/G/LH's Duellman second at Barron

At Barron, Troy Duellman was second for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at the Barron invite.

Duellman won his first four matches at 152 before falling in the title match to Clear Lake's Tyler Sunday by an 8-6 sudden victory. Braden Person was 4-1 in the same weight class to take fifth with an early-round loss to Sunday by pinfall.

Preston Fredrickson was sixth at 138 with a 2-3 record. The Wolfpack was 13th as a team with 40 points as Amery (194) edged Clear Lake (181) for first.