Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi gymnastics wins team title at Wisconsin Rapids Gymnastics Classic

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Chi-Hi gymnastics team opened the season on a strong note Saturday in winning the team championship at the Wisconsin Rapids Gymnastics Classic.

The Cardinals finished with a cumulative team score of 137.3 to beat Eau Claire Memorial/North (132.775) and River Falls (130.7) for the top spot.

Individually Ava Krista finished first all-around for the Cardinals with a score of 35.8 with Izzy Keck second at 34.325. Ella Spaeth (33.625) and Lilly Schultz (33.55) were fifth and sixth, respectively, and Jocelyn Davis was 12th (30.8).

Krista led the way after winning the balance beam (8.85) and uneven bars (9.0) and finishing third in the vault (8.95) and floor (9.0). Keck was victorious on the vault (9.15), tied for first on the floor (9.2) and was third on the uneven bars (8.475). Schultz came home sixth on the beam and floor and tied for ninth on the bars. Spaeth tied for seventh on the beam and bars.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 11, Northern Edge 1

At Minocqua, the Sabers rolled to their second victory in as many days.

Ashley Slupe registered a hat trick for the Sabers (2-1) and Tessa Leisses had two goals. Paige Steinmetz, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg, Phoenix Schneider, Kinley Laux and Joey Schemaneuer each scored once in the win. Addison Frenette assisted on three goals and Steinmetz had two helpers.

Kasandra Herr made 16 saves in net in the victory.

Boys Swimming

Chi-Hi fourth at home invite

At Chippewa Falls Middle School, the Cardinals finished fourth out of eight teams at its home invitational.

Rowan Rinick finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly for the Cardinals with Subie Mason eighth. Rineck was also sixth in the 50 free. Jackson Blake and Brody Sorenson were fourth and seventh, respectively, in the 500 freestyle.

Two Chi-Hi relays finished fifth with the 200 medley relay (Elijah Anderson, Noah Duex, Mason, Rinick) and the 200 freestyle relay (Duex, Anderson, Mason, Rinick). Levi Anderson swam to sixth in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Levi Anderson, Sorenson, Blake and Hayden Kidd was seventh.

Elijah Anderson and Kidd were eighth and tenth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke while Mason and Levi Anderson were ninth and tenth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley. Elijah Anderson took ninth in the 100 freestyle and Blake was 10th in the 200 freestyle.

Chi-Hi scored 243 points to finish behind Marshfield (431), River Falls (398) and Rice Lake (250).

Wrestling

Cadott's Sonnentag, Webster win at Ellsworth

At Ellsworth, Brayden Sonnentag and Dawson Webster started their seasons with weight class wins at the Ellsworth invitational.

Sonnentag won the title at 138 pounds with two pinfall wins and a technical fall victory in the championship match. Webster used a technical fall, pinfall and decision in his win at 182. Kaleb Lodahl (113), Cole Pfeiffer (170) and Kane Mengel (285) were each third in their respective weight classes while Levi Lindsay (195) and Axel Tegels (220) each finished fourth.

Dover-Eyota (Minn.) was first as a team with 242.5 points with Cadott fourth at 149.

Four unbeaten for Bloomer/Colfax at Glenwood City

At Glenwood City, four Raptor wrestlers were unbeaten at the John Timm duals.

Aiden Anderson (113), Theo Hovde (126), Ethan Rubenzer (182) and Samy Espinal (220) won all three of their matches as Bloomer/Colfax fell in duals to Triton (Minn.) 42-33, Glenwood City 51-28 and Spooner 42-36.

Stanley-Boyd's Burzynski second at Black River Falls

At Black River Falls, Breckin Burzynski took second for the Orioles.

Burzynski won his first three matches of the day by pinfall at 132 before falling by major decision to Auburndale's Colton Weiler in the championship match. Justin McManus (126), Aaron Strum (152) and Willy Graham (220) were third while Troy Trevino (138), Landen Hoel (145) and Caden Koepl (195) were fourth.

Thorp/Owen-Withee's Cera Philson finished second at 113 with a pin and decision win advancing her to the finals where she fell by pinfall to Whitehall's Nolan Thompson. Tim Stock was sixth at 160.

Portage won the team championship with 187 points with Stanley-Boyd fifth (140.5) and Thorp/Owen-Withee 16th (51).