The Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics team dominated the competition during the regular season and so again to start the postseason on Saturday, winning a Division 1 sectional championship with many strong performances at Chi-Hi.

The co-op finished with a team score of 141.45 points to finish well in front of Hudson (135.825) and Eau Claire (135.225) for first place to advance to next Saturday's state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

Izzy Keck, Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz were first through third, respectively, all-around to lead the dominant performance with Ella Spaeth in sixth and Jocelyn Davis finishing 12th for the co-op.

Keck was victorious in the floor exercise (9.425) and vault (9.45) and was also fourth on the uneven bars and will compete at state in those individual events as well as the team competition. Krista won a sectional title on the bars (9.15) and was third on the floor (9.175) and vault (9.3) and the sophomore will also compete in three individual events in Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz was second on the floor (9.4), fourth on the beam (9.725) and tied for fifth on the bars (8.625) as another co-op member that will be busy at state.

Spaeth finished tied for seventh on the vault and 10th on the bars while Davis' best performance came on the floor where she tied for 15th. The trip to state is the fourth time a Chi-Hi team has advanced to state but the first for the first-year co-op.

Girls Basketball

Prairie Farm 82, New Auburn 40

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers pounced on the Trojans in a Division 5 regional final matchup.

Prairie Farm advances to face McDonell on Thursday in the sectional semifinals at Chi-Hi.

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 84, Chi-Hi 69

At Eau Claire, the Old Abes pulled away from the Cardinals in a Big Rivers finale.

Mason Monarski had a big night in defeat for the Cards (14-10, 8-6) with 39 points including a 7-for-14 effort from 3-point range and 10 rebounds. Christian Crumbaker added 11 points.

Mason Stoik scored 27 points and Cooper Jesperson added 22 points for the Old Abes (19-5, 12-2).

McDonell 74, Colby 67

At Osseo, the Macks beat the Hornets to secure a Cloverbelt Crossover championship.

