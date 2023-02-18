RICE LAKE — The Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics team won its first Big Rivers Conference championship in program history Saturday, completing a dominant campaign by winning the conference meet.

The Cardinals finished with a score of 139.75 to best Eau Claire (134.75) and River Falls (133.1) for the top spot.

Izzy Keck finished second all-around for the co-op with a score of 35.975, just in front of teammate Ava Krista in third with 35.775. Lilly Schultz was fifth (34.65), Ella Spaeth finished ninth (33.125) and Jocelyn Davis was 12th (30.4) for the Cardinals.

Keck's runner-up all-around effort was fueled with a victory in the floor exercise (9.45), a second in the vault (9.475), tie for fifth on the uneven bars (8.425) and sixth on the beam (8.625). Krista was victorious on the bars (8.875) with Schultz in second (8.7), third on the vault (9.175) with Spaeth fourth (9.025), third in the floor exercise (9.175) with Schultz tied for fifth (9.0) and tied for seventh on the beam (8.55).

Rice Lake's Avery Ash was first all-around (36.05).

The team victory completed an unbeaten effort in Big Rivers action this season for Chi-Hi/McDonell. The co-op was victorious in each conference triangular to enter Saturday's meet first in the season-long standings where the Cardinals added seven more points to finish the season atop the league standings with 14 points, three in front of both River Falls and Eau Claire.

Chi-Hi/McDonell hosts a Division 1 sectional next Saturday at Chi-Hi.

I think this win will help motivate them for sectionals next weekend," Chi-Hi/McDonell coach Katie Thalacker said. "We had some hiccups on beam and floor, but they pushed through. It should be a great (sectional) meet on Saturday and we are hoping for the best."

Girls Basketball

Neillsville 46, McDonell 34

At Neillsville, the Warriors bested the Macks in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship.

Aubrey Dorn scored 10 points and Marley Hughes added eight points for the Macks (19-5).

Delaney Rochester led all scorers with 15 points for Neillsville (24-0).

Cadott 48, Marshfield Columbus 34

At Neillsville, the Hornets picked up a win in the Cloverbelt Crossover second place game.

Lauryn Goettl led the Hornets (19-5) with 24 points.

Jenna Kibbel scored 10 points for Marshfield Columbus (14-10).

