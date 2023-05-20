SUPERIOR — The Chi-Hi softball team split a pair of games Saturday, falling to Superior 8-5 before beating Hermantown 10-0 in six innings on Saturday.

The Cardinals started with a three-run loss to the Spartans. Makenna Johnston, Madyson Baker, Madisyn Bauer and Camryn Fjelstad each had two hits for the Cardinals. Fjelstad doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cardinals.

Delaney Berg allowed eight runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings before Willa Risinger allowed 1.1 scoreless innings pitched in relief.

Chi-Hi bounced back with a win over Hermantown. Paige Steinmetz homered and drove in two runs while Makenna Johnston had two hits and two runs scored. Rachel Jacobson and Basia Olson drove in two runs each.

Lakken McEathron tossed six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts while scattering two hits.

Baseball

Loyal 15, Cadott 9

At Cadott, the Greyhounds bested the Hornets in a nonconference matchup.

Warren Bowe doubled twice as a part of a 2-for-5 effort with one run driven in. Axel Tegels and Conner Roth each had two hits for Cadott (4-14).

Loyal (6-10) scored six runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull away.

Baseball—Loyal at Cadott, noon

Softball—Chi-Hi at Superior (DH), 1 p.m.