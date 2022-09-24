Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball unbeaten at Lake Country Lutheran tournament

HARTLAND — The Chi-Hi volleyball team won all four of its matchups on Saturday at the Lakeside Lutheran tournament.

Chi-Hi earned wins in straight sets over Madison Edgewood, Muskego, Nicolet and Oostburg.

Maddy Bauer had 91 assists to lead the Cardinals to go with 13 digs and three aces. Paige Steinmetz had a team-high 31 kills, 27 digs and four aces, Sophie Robinson added 25 kills, 25 assists and a team-best eight aces. Sami Perlberg contributed 20 kills, 27 digs and four aces, Maddie Hunt had 16 kills while Mykle Buhrow and Olivia Sanborn had 18 and 15 digs, respectively, for the Cardinals (28-2).

Stanley-Boyd second at Medford

At Medford, the Orioles were 3-1 at the Medford tournament.

Stanley-Boyd defeated Three Lakes, Gilman and Amery in straight sets before falling to Marshfield Columbus in the tournament championship.

Cross Country

Cadott's Weir wins at Flambeau

At Glen Flora, Peter Weir won the boys race for Cadott at the Flambeau invite.

Weir won the race in time of 17 minutes, 8.5 seconds to beat Clear Lake's Derek Kreier (17:24.3) at the front of the pack. Will Morgal (14th), Saibyn Will (15th), Ewan Weir (16th) and Sage Handrick (17th) were the other finishers for the Hornets finished second as a team with 63 points behind Chequamegon's 32.

The Cadott girls were first as a team with 25 points, in front of Chequemegon's 31 points. Iszy Sonnentag led the charge for the Hornets by taking third in 21:47.6. Jaycee Stephens (sixth), Josie Roth (seventh), Lyla Weggen (eighth) and Cortney Weggen (12th) were the other scores for Cadott. Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski won the race in 18:48.5.