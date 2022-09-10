Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball wins Merrill invitational

MERRILL — The Chi-Hi volleyball team went unbeaten en route to a championship at the Merrill Invitational on Saturday.

The Cardinals defeated Merrill, Stanley-Boyd, Edgar and Tomahawk in straight sets to take the title.

Page Steinmetz had 33 kills to lead the Cardinals as well as nine aces and 27 digs. Sophie Robinson was second in kills with 28 and had 20 digs and three aces, Sami Perlberg added 22 kills and a team-high 29 digs and Maddie Hunt had 16 kills.

Maddy Bauer led the Cards with 105 assists and added five aces and 13 digs for the Cardinals (18-1).

Stanley-Boyd finished second at the tournament, defeating Rib Lake, Athens and Merrill in straight sets before falling to Chi-Hi in the championship.

Emily Brenner led the Orioles with 43 kills and had 32 digs. Tina Benson had 49 digs, Kayte Licht had a balanced day with 42 digs, 14 kills and 10 aces and Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait combined for 65 assists for the Orioles (14-4).

Volleyball

McDonell wins Deb Roesler Memorial

At McDonell, the Macks went unbeaten to win the Deb Roesler Memorial tournament.

The Macks beat Loyal, Cameron, Elk Mound and Osseo-Fairchild in straight sets before beating Cameron again for the title.

Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 61 and 49 assists, respectively, with Bresina adding 23 digs and eight aces and Cooper chipping in with 13 digs and six aces. Aubrey Dorn had 20 digs, 18 kills, seven blocks and four aces, Marley Hughes had 43 kills, 14 digs, eight aces and four blocks and Josie Witkowski added 12 kills.

Grace Goettl had 27 digs, 23 digs and seven aces, Anna Thaler had nine kills and five aces and Sydney Retzlaff added 12 digs for the Macks (15-4).

Bloomer wins Osceola tourney

At Osceola, the Blackhawks won the tournament by beating Ladysmith, St. Croix Central and Rice Lake and falling to St. Croix Falls before coming back to beat St. Croix Falls in the title game.

Katlyn Jones had 33 kills with Bella Seibel adding 31 and Ciarra Seibel with 25 kills for the Blackhawks (13-4). Amelia Herrick led Bloomer with 99 assists and added four aces. Ciarra Seibel and Cicely Kiecker had 12 and five aces, respectively, Bella Seibel led the team with 54 digs and Jensyn Skaar had 31 digs.

Cornell 3-1 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

At Chetek, the Chiefs won three of their four matchups at an invite hosted by the Bulldogs.

Cornell overcame a loss to Chetek-Weyerheauser in three sets to beat Siren, Cornell and Cumberland.

Michayla Turchen had 17 kills and Makya Hetherington had 20 assists to lead the Chiefs (7-1).

Cross Country

Chi-Hi boys fourth at Menomonie Relays

At Menomonie, the Cardinal boys finished fourth out of 11 teams at the Menomonie Relays.

Benjamin Cihasky finished 14th to lead the Cardinals who scored 142 points. Hudson (48), Eau Claire Memorial (54) and Phillips (120) were the top teams. Jake Mason (21st), Kansas Smith (30th), Mason Fredrickson (37th) and Ian Simetkosky (40th) were the other scorers for the boys.

Jordan Chen finished 21st as the Chi-Hi girls were seventh in team scoring with 178. Abby Merconti (36th), Ireland McQuillan (37th), Mckenzie Simonson (41st) and Noelle Simetkosky (43rd) were the other top finishers for the team. Holmen (45) beat out Eau Claire Memorial (69) for the top team spot.

Thorp/Gilman's Zarza second at Fall Creek

At Fall Creek, Shaylie Zarza finished runner-up for Thorp/Gilman at the Knudtson Invitational.

Zarza finished in 21 minutes, 15.2 seconds to finish second to Fall Creek's Jenna Anders (21:13.1). Emma Mohr (28th), Cera Philson (29th), Pepper Rae Werner (36th) and Rachel Boehlke (41st) were the other scorers as the team was fifth with 98 points as Tomahawk (44) was victorious.

Luke Schraufnagel was fifth (19:39.1) for the Thorp/Gilman boys team as it ran incomplete. Tomahawk (28) won the team title and Eau Claire Immanuel's Micah Fossum (19:08.5) won the race. Tyler Hughes (33rd) and Hunter Kodl (38th) were the other finishers for Thorp/Gilman.