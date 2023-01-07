Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Krager, Stanley-Boyd's Burzynski wins Merrill Bluejay Challenge wrestling titles

MERRILL — Jonathan Krager finished at the top of the charts for the Chi-Hi wrestling team in the 152-pound weight class at Saturday's Bluejay Challenge.

Krager won all five of his matches at 152 by pinfall, four coming in two minutes and 10 seconds or quicker. Three of his pinfall wins were in one minute or quicker and he capped his day with a pin win over Marathon's Jacob Smith.

Connor Bruhn finished fifth at 120 with a 3-1 effort capped by edging Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Easton Davis by a 12-11 decision. Xander Neal was seventh at 138 while Anthony Soberano (113), Trey Becker (126) and Chase Fredrick (132) were each ninth in their respective weight classes.

Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski was victorious at 132 to lead the Orioles. Burzynski was 5-0 with two pinfall wins and two major decision triumphs to advance to the finals where he outlasted Crandon's Elias Glinski by a 5-3 sudden victory to take first.

Willy Graham finished fourth at 220 after winning his first three matches of the day before a pair of defeats to wrap up a busy Saturday. Troy Trevino also took fourth at 38 with three victories to start the day before two losses.

Justin McManus finished eighth at 120 and Landen Hoel came home ninth at 145 for the Orioles.

Stanley-Boyd edged Chi-Hi for 10th place in the team standings 208 to 199 as Wittenberg-Birnamwood won the team title with 413, two in front of Wausau West (411).

Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer wins New Richmond invite

At New Richmond, Ethan Rubenzer went 5-0 at 170 to win the New Richmond invite.

Rubenzer was dominant in his weight class as the senior won all five matches by pinfall, four coming in the first period. He capped his day with a pin win over Osceolas Tanner Viebrock in 1:56.

Drew Ryder (106), Ayden Anderson (113) and Theo Hovde (120) each finished in third place as Hovde won four of his five matches and Ryder and Anderson were each 3-2.

Samy Espinal took sixth at 220 as the Raptors were ninth in team scoring at 128.5 points with Burnsville (Minn.) winning with 266.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 69, Ladysmith 30

At Ladysmith, the Macks rolled past the Lumberjills for a nonconference win.

Emily Cooper scored a career-high 28 points for the Macks (9-3) with Aubrey Dorn adding 17 points in the victory.

