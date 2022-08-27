Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Merconti ninth at Eau Claire North

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi's Abby Merconti finished in ninth place for the Cardinals cross country team on Saturday at the Husky Invitational hosted at the Eau Claire City Wells.

Merconti timed in at 20 minutes, 31.2 seconds to finish ninth as Barron's Fran Peterson won in 18:44.8. Jordan Chen finished 20th (20:55.9), Ireland McQuillan was 64th, Noelle Simetkosky was 74th and Lizzy Dallas was 75th as the Cardinal girls were eighth with 197 points. Holmen (72) edged out Eau Claire Memorial (74) for the top team spot.

Benjamin Cihasky finished 10th to lead the Chi-Hi boys, finishing the course in 17:17.3 as Eau Claire Memorial's Colin Hanson (15:53.7) was victorious. Kansas Smith and Jake Mason were 25th and 26th, respectively, Chase Kline came home 31st and Ian Simetkosky finished 41st for the Cardinals. Eau Claire Memorial won the boys race with 19 points and Chi-HI was fourth with 129.

Boys Soccer

Regis/McDonell 3, Nekoosa 0

At Eau Claire, the Saints earned a shutout win.

Jarin Payne scored twice and Zach Laber added a goal for Regis/McDonell (3-0).