Chi-Hi's Erik Petrowski earned a pair of fourth-place finishes to lead the Chi-Hi boys swim team on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference championships hosted by the Cardinals at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.

Petrowski was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly and also teamed up with Rowan Rineck, Noah Duex and Esubalew Mason to take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.

Rineck finished fifth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team of Elijah Anderson, Jackson Blake, Mason and Rineck came home in seventh.

Chi-Hi was fourth in the team standings with 238 points as Hudson (673.5) bested the Eau Claire Alliance (498) for the team championship.

Girls Basketball

Neillsville 61, McDonell 48

At McDonell, the Warriors bested the Macks in a battle of Cloverbelt Conference leaders.

Aubrey Dorn led the Macks (16-4) with 16 points and Emily Cooper added 12.

Paris Opelt led all scorers with 19 points and made five of Neillsville's 14 3-pointers in the win. Delaney Rochester added 17 points and five threes for the Warriors (20-0).

Wrestling

Duellman, Person second at Lakeland tourney

At Shell Lake, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe earned a pair of runner-up finishes at the Lakeland Conference tournament.

Troy Duellman and Braeden Person each finished second in their respective weight classes. Duellman won his first two matches at 145 pounds by pin before a 6-4 decision loss to Clear Lake's Tyler Sunday. Person earned 152 semifinal pin win before falling by pin to Unity's Jack Ross in the title match.

Preston Fredrickson finished fourth at 132 for the Wolfpack.

Clear Lake won the team title with 232 points and Cornell/Gilman was seventh with 49.

