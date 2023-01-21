Saturday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op wins Rice Lake invitational

RICE LAKE — The Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op won the Rice Lake Icicle invitational championship on Saturday.

The team took first place with a score of 139.075 to beat out Eau Claire (132.275) and Stevens Point (128.675) for the top spot.

Izzy Keck finished first all-around to lead the co-op with a cumulative score of 36.7 as she won the floor exercise (9.375), vault (9.5), uneven bars (8.6) and tied for first on the balance beam with Rice Lake's Avery Ash (9.225) to lead the team.

Lily Schultz finished third all-around (34.925) and Ella Spaeth (33.6) for the co-op. Schultz was third in the floor exercise (8.875), third on the beam (9.2), tied for fourth with Stevens Point's Chloe Gresl (8.3) on the bars and 10th on the vault (8.55). Spaeth's performance was led by her third-place finish on the vault (9.1), fifth in the floor exercise (8.55) and fifth on the beam (8.65).

Ava Krista finished second to Keck on the uneven bars (8.5) and tied for sixth in the floor exercise (8.45) while Jocelyn Davis was eighth on the beam (8.35).

Girls Hockey

USOM 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

At River Falls, the Sabers fell in a rematch of the 2021 state title game.

Kasandra Herr made 22 saves for the Sabers (9-6) while Molly Jex stopped all 25 shots faced for the Wildcats (13-4-1).

The Wildcats scored one goal in each period of the win.

Boys Swimming

Rineck fourth at Husky invite

At Eau Claire, Roman Rineck finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle to lead the Chi-Hi boys swim team.

Rineck was fourth in the 100 while also taking fifth in the 50 free for the team. Rineck also teamed up with Jackson Blake, Subie Mason and Noah Duex to finish fifth in the 200 freestyle relay and Elijah Anderson was eighth in the 100 backstroke. The 400 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Blake, Mason and Rineck finished seventh.

As a team Chi-Hi was fifth with 99 points as Hudson (460) took first.

Wrestling

Chi-Hi's Krager third at Sparta

At Sparta, Johnathan Krager finished third at 152 pounds for the Cardinals at the Sparta invitational.

Krager overcame a semifinal loss to Holmen's Matt McBride to pin Sparta's Nathan Poss to finish third. Grady Fredrick (220) finished fourth, Trey Becker (126) finished fifth and Xander Neal (138) and Nolan Pesola (285) were each sixth.

As a team Chi-Hi was seventh (92 points) as Holmen (244.5) was victorious.

Cadott boys second at Raider Challenge

At Arcadia, the Hornets were second as a team at the Raider Challenge.

Cadott scored 471.5 team points for the runner-up position behind Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro in first place at 525 points.

Kaleb Lodahl (106), Brayden Sonnentag (132), Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160) and Dawson Webster (182) all won their respective weight classes with unbeaten performances.

Levi Lindsay (195) and Axel Tegels (220) each were second while Nick Fasbender (138) finished fourth.

Bloomer/Colfax's Ryder, Rubenzer second at Shell Lake Challenge

At Shell Lake, Drew Ryder and Ethan Rubenzer each took second for the Raptors.

Ryder was runner-up at 106 with a 3-2 performance while Rubenzer won three of his four matches to take second at 170. Ayden Anderson (113), Theo Hovde (120) and Samy Espinal (195) were each third as Bloomer/Colfax was seventh in team scoring with 142 points behind Regis/Altoona (310) in first.

Thorp/Owen-Withee was 13th as a team with 86.5 points, led by Nathan Zarins winning the championship at 285 with four victories and Wyatt Wulff finishing fourth at 220.

Stanley-Boyd's Burzynski second at Lumberjack invite

At Wausau, Breckin Burzynski was second for the Orioles at the Wausau East Lumberjack invite.

Burzynski finished runner-up at 132 with two wins before falling by forfeit to Auburndale's Colton Weiler. Dale Sayles finished sixth at 126 as well for the Orioles.

Stanley-Boyd was 10th as a team with 251 points as Winneconne (461.5) took the top spot.

Duellman second at St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic

At St. Croix Falls, Troy Duellman finished second at 145 for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic.

Duellman won his first three matches before falling by 3-1 decision to St. Croix Falls' Griffin Marko in the championship match.

Braeden Person was seventh at 152 as the Wolfpack was 16th as a team with 28 points as Stillwater (Minn.) was first with 227 points.

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23