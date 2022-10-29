Saturday Prep Roundup: Defending Division 4 state champion McDonell volleyball back to state after sweeping Mercer

MERRILL — The McDonell volleyball team has earned the chance defend its Division 4 state championship under the bright lights of the Resch Center in Green Bay after the Macks swept Mercer (25-20, 25-17, 25-18) in Saturday's sectional finals.

The Macks (39-12) will open the state tournament in the semifinals on Friday morning.

Aubrey Dorn had 15 kills and Marley Hughes added 12 in a dominant effort.

“We executed really well tonight," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "Our offense was firing on all cylinders. All of our hitters played well. We passed really well, which allowed us to be in system the entire night.”

Abby Bresina had two aces and 20 assists while Emily Cooper added 13 assists in navigating the McDonell offense to the state tournament for a third year in a row. Gracie Goettl, Bresina and Sydney Retzlaff had seven digs apiece while Cooper, Hughes and Dorn had five each.

The top-seeded Macks have been dominant in recent weeks, winning all four playoff matchups in straight sets after closing the regular season with a straight-set win at state-ranked Marshfield Columbus on Oct. 13. McDonell entered the season with a large senior class graduated, but still with many key contributors from last year's title team. The Macks shared the Western Cloverbelt title with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd during the regular season.

“I think it shows the resiliency," Hanson said of her team returning to state. "When your goal is to become a team and improve every day – and you can look back now at the journey and realize all those things have happened – now we get to go enjoy one more week.”

McDonell is joined in the Division 4 state tournament by Athens, Wonewoc-Center and Monticello. Semifinal pairings will be revealed on Sunday.