Saturday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball stays unbeaten with win at Osseo-Fairchild

OSSEO — Four players scored in double figures as the McDonell boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 78-59 victory at Osseo-Fairchild on Saturday.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored 23 points to lead the Macks (7-0). Aidan Misfeldt scored 17 points with 5 3-pointers, Canan Huss finished with 16 points and Keagan Galvez had 10 points in the victory.

Brody Seefeldt led Osseo-Fairchild (3-3) with 18 points.

Gymnastics

Chi-Hi wins Tomah invite

At Tomah, the Cardinals continued their team winning ways with a win at Tomah.

Chi-Hi finished with 136.625 points to beat out Marshfield (134.275) and Reedsburg (132.55) for the top team spot.

Izzy Keck finished second all-around for the Cardinals with a cumulative score of 35.95 with Lilly Schultz fifth (34.9) and Ella Spaeth ninth (33.075). Keck was victorious in the vault (9.4) and floor exercise (9.55) and third on the uneven bars (8.6) to lead a strong effort. Schultz finished fourth on the vault (9.0), fifth in the floor exercise (9.0), tied with teammate Emily Pomietlo for sixth on the beam (8.55) and was eighth on the bars (8.35).

Spaeth finished fifth on the vault (8.8) and 10th on the bars (8.25) and floor (8.45) for the Cards.

Wrestling

McDonell's Christopherson sixth at Trinity

At River Ridge, Minn., Jonah Christopherson led the Macks at the Trinity invitational.

Christopherson finished in sixth place at 182 pounds with three losses while Wyatt Pelkey was 0-2 at 220.

McDonell was 15th as a team with three points as Howard Lake (Minn.) won with 190.5.

Duellman wins Auburndale title

At Auburndale, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman finished first at 152 pounds at the Auburndale invite.

Duellman used three pinfall wins and a major decision to take first at 152, pinning Mishicot's Jacob Benfield in the championship match. Braeden Person was third at 152, overcoming a semifinal loss to Benfield to beat Marathon's Jacob Smith in overtime 9-7 to finish third after winning his first two matchups by pinfall.

Nathan Zarins finished first at 285 for Thorp/Owen-Withee, winning each of his three matches by pinfall including over Marathon's Logan Werner for the championship. Cera Philson won two of her three matches to take fifth at 113.

Thorp/Owen-Withee finished 11th with 172 points with Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 16th at 80 points. Marathon won the team title with 518 points.

Boys Hockey

Menomonie 4, R/A/M 1

At Menomonie, the Mustangs picked up a nonconference win.

Elijah Schmidt scored 10 seconds into the third period for Regis/Altoona/McDonell on an assist from Zackary Howell to cut the deficit to 3-1. Cody Dahms scored two goals and assisted on another in the win for the Mustangs (2-4-0).

Alex Erickson made 20 saves in net for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (2-4-1).

Girls Basketball

McDonell 54, Osseo-Fairchild 48

At Osseo, the Macks (5-2, 4-0) bested the Thunder (3-4, 1-3) for a Western Cloverbelt win.

