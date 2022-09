Saturday Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball wins Diocesan Tournament

The McDonell volleyball team went 5-0 to win the Diocesan Tournament on Saturday at McDonell.

McDonell beat Eau Claire Regis, Eau Claire Immanuel, Wausau Newman, Marshfield Columbus and Stevens Point Pacelli in straight sets to take the title.

Marley Hughes had a team-high 43 kills for McDonell (21-4) along with 12 digs, eight blocks and five aces. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 59 and 52 assists, respectively, and Bresina had 11 aces. Aubrey Dorn added 26 kills, 17 digs and four solo blocks, Grace Goettl had 21 kills, 16 digs and four aces, Josie Witkowski had 13 kills and Alayna Crawford chipped in with seven kills and five blocks.

Sydney Retzlaff had 20 digs while Anna Thaler had 11 kills, eight digs and two blocks for the Macks.

Bloomer third at Eau Claire North

At Eau Claire, the Blackhawks finished third at an invite hosted by the Huskies.

Bloomer beat Hayward, Elk Mound and Thorp in straight sets and fell to Eau Claire Memorial in two.

Katlyn Jones led Bloomer (17-5) with 23 kills, followed by 19 from Ciarra Seibel and 14 for Bella Seibel. Amelia Herrick had 66 assists — including the 1,000th for her career — and had five aces and 12 digs.

Cicely Kiecker also had five aces and 12 digs, Bella Seibel served four aces to go with 16 digs and Ciarra Seibel had 18 digs.

Boys Soccer

Regis/McDonell 5, Wausau Newman 0

At Wausau, the Saints shut out the Fighting Cardinals.

Zack Laber and Jaren Payne each scored twice for Regis/McDonell (7-2) and Fran Alberola added a goal in the victory.