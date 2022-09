Saturday Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball wins La Crosse Aquinas tournament

LA CROSSE — The McDonell volleyball team won the La Crosse Aquinas tournament on Saturday, finishing a perfect 5-0 on the day.

McDonell defeated Eleva-Strum, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Prairie du Chien and Spring Valley in straight sets before overcoming a loss in the first set to beat Aquinas (17-25, 25-22, 15-8) for the title.

Aquinas was ranked No. 6 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 state poll while the Macks were No. 4 in Division 4.

Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper led the Macks (10-4) with 55 and 49 assists, respectively, and combining for 13 aces. Marley Hughes had 26 kills, 25 digs and five blocks, Grace Goettl had 34 kills and 11 aces, Anna Thaler and Josie Witkowski had 16 an 12 kills, respectively, and Aubrey Dorn registered 23 kills, 18 digs and 11 aces.

Cross Country

McDonell boys win Marshfield Columbus small school title

At Marshfield, the Macks boys team ran to victory in the small school competition at the Marshfield Columbus Cross Country invite.

The Macks won with 35 team points to best Chequamegon (59) at the front. Paul Pfeifer finished third overall to lead McDonell with a time of 17 minutes, 39.1 seconds. Eddie Mittermeyer (19:02.8) and Harrison Bullard (19:05.3) were seventh and eighth, respectively, and Corbin Holm and Cooper Mittermeyer were 10th and 11th, respectively, for the Macks to round out the scorers. Marshfield Columbus' Isaac Scheer won the race in 16:51.3.

The McDonell girls were fifth in the small school team standings with 139 points as Chequamegon (27) was first. Christie Abbe took 12th to lead McDonell, followed by Eva Bushman (27th), Megan Hanson (41st), Maria Herron (49th) and Gretta Sokup (51st).

Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski won the race in 19:26.2.