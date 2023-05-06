The Chi-Hi baseball team took both games of a doubleheader against Marshfield on Saturday by scores of 7-1 and 12-1 in five innings at Hallie Park.

The Cardinals (12-3) received stellar pitching performances in each game backed by plenty of runs from the offense. Jacob Danielson scattered eight hits, three walks and one earned run in seven innings as he threw 59 of his 92 pitches for strikes. Dawson Goodman, Grady Fredrick and Colton Turner had two hits apiece with Fredrick driving in three runs and Liam Brennan adding two RBIs. A six-run sixth inning helped the Cards break open what was a one-all game.

Three runs in the first and third innings sandwiched a six-run second in the second game. Cole Perlberg tossed five strong innings to complete the sweep, allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk while punching out seven batters. He also helped his own cause at the plate with two hits including a double and three RBIs. Fredrick had two hits and Brennan drove in a pair for the Cards.

Saturday's sweep was a battle of conference leaders as Chi-Hi entered one half game ahead of River Falls in the Big Rivers while Marshfield (8-3) is tied with Stevens Point atop the Wisconsin Valley.

Boys Golf

Bloomer second at Hayward

At Hayward, the Blackhawks ended two strong days on the course by finishing second out of 24 teams at the Hayward invitational.

The Blackhawks had a two-day score of 615 to take runner-up behind Lakeland Union (604) and just in front of Amery (616) and Hudson (618).

Bloomer junior Jonah Bleskacek shot a 150 over two days to take fifth place individually. Fellow junior Jake Bleskacek carded a 152 to tie for eighth, Tegan Stiehl finished with a 158 to tie for 17th and Karsten Bergh finished with a 161 and in a tie for 25th place for the 'Hawks.

Chi-Hi was 13th with a 687, led by Owen McCauley shooting a 167 over two days for the Cardinals. Brody Markert (168), Ethan Krause (171) and Jackson Gindt (181) were the other scoring golfers for the Cards.

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 1, Superior 1

At Superior, the Cardinals and Spartans tied in a Big Rivers battle.

Lizzy Dallas scored on an assist by Grace Ritzinger for the Cardinals (2-4-3, 1-4-1).

Softball

Bloomer 0-2 at home quad

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks fell to Menomonie and Onalaska at a home quad.

The Blackhawks were limited to three hits in a 12-0 loss to the Mustangs in five innings. Menomonie scored three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to pull away. Maci Marlett struck out three in five scoreless innings in the circle and also had two his and two runs scored for the Mustangs.

Bloomer jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Onalaska before the Hilltoppers rallied for an 8-5 victory. Tori Jenneman, Isabel Rubenzer and Kelsey Kettner drove in runs for the Blackhawks (11-7).

